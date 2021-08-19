Wildfires surge through California

AP, GRIZZLY FLATS, California





Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities yesterday continued marching through the Sierra Nevada while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.

Two weeks after the Dixie fire destroyed most of the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville, the Caldor fire a few kilometers southeast exploded through tinder-dry trees and ravaged Grizzly Flats, a forest community of about 1,200 people.

Fire officials estimated that at least 50 homes had burned in the area since the fire erupted on Saturday last week and two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A bulldozer creates a firebreak amid the Dixie fire near Janesville, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County, where authorities were considering closing the entire El Dorado National Forest.

“We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year,” El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing.

Both fires grew by tens of thousands of hectares from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, torching trees and burning brush left tinder-dry by high temperatures, low humidity and drought.

Afternoon gusts drove the flames.

Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, where streets were littered with downed power lines and poles.

Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins.

A post office and an elementary school were also destroyed.

Derek Shaves, who had evacuated late on Monday, said that he visited the town on Tuesday and saw his home and most of the houses in his neighborhood had been destroyed.

“It’s a pile of ash,” he said. “Everybody on my block is a pile of ash and every block that I visited, but for five separate homes that were safe, was totally devastated.”

At the Dixie fire, numerous resources were put into the Susanville area, a city of about 18,000 a few kilometers from the northeastern edge of the blaze.

Residents were warned to be ready to evacuate and new evacuations were ordered on Tuesday for the month-old blaze, which was only one-third surrounded.

Late on Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric said it has begun shutting off power to as many as 51,000 customers in 18 northern California counties to prevent wildfires for the first time since last year’s historically bad fire season.

The nation’s largest utility announced the blackouts as a precaution to prevent gusts from damaging power lines and sparking blazes.

Pacific Gas & Electric has notified utility regulators that the Dixie fire might have been caused by trees falling into its power lines.