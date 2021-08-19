Malaysian king demands confidence vote for PM

COALITION QUESTIONS: The palace said that the ‘unending political turmoil without any full stop has disrupted governance’ amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah is to name a new prime minister as soon as possible, but the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority, the palace said in a statement yesterday.

Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday resigned as prime minister after saying he had lost his majority in parliament, but he remains in a caretaker role until a successor is named.

He did not face a confidence vote in the 17 months that he held office, despite repeated calls to do so.

The resignation has deepened a months-long political crisis.

No political party has a majority in parliament, so the winning candidate has to put together a coalition.

King Abdullah is to appoint a prime minister who he thinks can command a majority.

Members of parliament were to submit the name of one candidate they want as prime minister.

The palace said in a statement that the prime minister appointed by the king must table a motion of confidence in parliament as soon as possible to prove “legitimately that he has the majority.”

The king also asked the political parties to work together.

“His Majesty ... [has] expressed that the unending political turmoil without any full stop has disrupted the government’s governance during a time when we still face the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the palace said.

Malaysia has been in a state of political flux since widespread graft accusations led to the 2018 election defeat of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which had governed for more than 60 years since independence.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad led the opposition to election victory for the first time, but the alliance collapsed from infighting last year.

Muhyiddin then put together a coalition with political parties that were defeated in the polls, including UMNO, but that alliance was also fragile.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Muhyiddin’s deputy and an UMNO politician, emerged as the leading candidate to be the next prime minister.

He has secured a majority from political parties that were in Muhyiddin’s coalition, media reported, citing UMNO officials.

Ismail Sabri spearheaded security policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and last month was promoted to deputy prime minister.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was also trying to secure the numbers to form a government, media reported.