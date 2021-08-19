Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah is to name a new prime minister as soon as possible, but the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority, the palace said in a statement yesterday.
Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday resigned as prime minister after saying he had lost his majority in parliament, but he remains in a caretaker role until a successor is named.
He did not face a confidence vote in the 17 months that he held office, despite repeated calls to do so.
The resignation has deepened a months-long political crisis.
No political party has a majority in parliament, so the winning candidate has to put together a coalition.
King Abdullah is to appoint a prime minister who he thinks can command a majority.
Members of parliament were to submit the name of one candidate they want as prime minister.
The palace said in a statement that the prime minister appointed by the king must table a motion of confidence in parliament as soon as possible to prove “legitimately that he has the majority.”
The king also asked the political parties to work together.
“His Majesty ... [has] expressed that the unending political turmoil without any full stop has disrupted the government’s governance during a time when we still face the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the palace said.
Malaysia has been in a state of political flux since widespread graft accusations led to the 2018 election defeat of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which had governed for more than 60 years since independence.
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad led the opposition to election victory for the first time, but the alliance collapsed from infighting last year.
Muhyiddin then put together a coalition with political parties that were defeated in the polls, including UMNO, but that alliance was also fragile.
Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Muhyiddin’s deputy and an UMNO politician, emerged as the leading candidate to be the next prime minister.
He has secured a majority from political parties that were in Muhyiddin’s coalition, media reported, citing UMNO officials.
Ismail Sabri spearheaded security policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and last month was promoted to deputy prime minister.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was also trying to secure the numbers to form a government, media reported.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and