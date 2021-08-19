Taliban says it allows ‘safe passage’

AP and AFP, WASHINGTON and KABUL





The Taliban has agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, Kabul, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said on Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance — “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten” — as they tried to reach the Kabul international airport.

However, “very large numbers” were reaching the airport and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban, Sullivan said, after the militants’ swift takeover of the country since Sunday plunged the US evacuation effort into chaos, confusion and violence.

Pentagon officials said that after interruptions on Monday, the airlift was back on track and being accelerated, despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders.

Additional US troops arrived and more were on the way, with a total of more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in coming days.

The White House said that 13 flights on Tuesday airlifted 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families from the Kabul airport, with the pace expected to pick up through the week.

The US Department of State said that it was sending John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, to manage the evacuation operation in Kabul, and the Pentagon said it would send US Army Major General Christopher Donohue, a special operations officer and commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, to take command of airport security operations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US officers were speaking with Taliban commanders “multiple times a day” about avoiding conflict at the airport.

In Kabul, the Taliban on Tuesday offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women’s rights in a “different” rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago.

“All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told foreign and local reporters, revealing his identity for the first time. “We will not seek revenge.”

Mujahid said that the new regime would be “positively different” from their 1996-2001 stint, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

“If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference ... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity and insight, no doubt there are many differences,” Mujahid told reporters.

He also said they were “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam,” without offering specifics.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the group in Doha, told Britain’s Sky News that women would not be required to wear burqas, but did not say what attire would be acceptable.