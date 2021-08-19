Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were yesterday arrested on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.
Police arrested four men aged 18 to 20 who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong National Security Department Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah (李桂華) said.
He said the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”
Photo: AP
Those arrested included the president and council chairman, who were among more than 30 students who attended the meeting last month in which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, local media reported.
The arrests are the latest use of the strict National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year after months of pro-democracy protests.
The protests which roiled the former British colony for months in 2019 often led to clashes between demonstrators and police.
Authorities have said that the man, who on July 1 stabbed the officer in the shoulder before killing himself, had material in his home decrying the National Security Law, as well as notes where he declared his hatred for the police.
Police previously told people not to mourn the attacker, saying that to do so would be “no different from supporting terrorism.”
The student union withdrew its motion mourning the attacker after facing criticism from the government and the university, and some union members quit.
The university responded by severing ties with the union.
Li said the four arrested yesterday were still in custody.
More than 100 pro-democracy advocates have been arrested under the National Security Law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion.
Critics say the law has been used to stifle dissent and restrict the freedoms Hong Kong was promised it could maintain for 50 years after its 1997 handover to China.
