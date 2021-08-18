World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Dylan sued for ‘sex abuse’

Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12. The lawsuit filed on Friday alleges that Dylan abused the plaintiff, referred to in court documents as J.C., over a six-week period between April and May 1965. The suit also accused Dylan, who turned 80 in May, of physically threatening the girl. The alleged abuse took place at the apartment Dylan owned in New York’s famous Chelsea Hotel, the lawsuit said. A spokesperson for Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, said “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” The accuser, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, says Dylan caused her “severe psychological damage and emotional trauma.” She is seeking unspecified damages.

JAPAN

‘Father of Sudoku’ dies

The man dubbed the “father of Sudoku” for his role in popularizing the numerical brainteaser loved by millions has died of cancer at 69, his Japanese publisher, Nikoli Co, said on Monday. Maki Kaji died at home on Tuesday last week after battling cancer, and a memorial service would be held at a later date, it said in a statement on its Web site. “Mr Kaji was known as the father of Sudoku and was loved by puzzle fans all around the world,” it said. Sudoku, a sort of numerical crossword, was invented by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in the 18th century. The modern version is sometimes said to have been formulated in the US, but Kaji is credited with having popularized the puzzle. He is also said to have come up with the name Sudoku, a contraction of a Japanese phrase meaning “each number must be single.”

THAILAND

Shot protester in a coma

A 20-year-old protester was rushed to hospital on Monday with a gunshot wound to his neck and needed reviving, Bangkok’s Ratchawithi hospital said in a statement yesterday. He is in a coma and an X-ray examination showed a bullet lodged close to his brain, it said. Police denied used of live ammunition to disperse demonstrations against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. At least six people were injured in clashes between the protesters and police on Monday. It was the sixth time in the past 10 days that police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse demonstrations, which have mounted against Prayuth over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another demonstration was planned for later yesterday. Thirteen people were arrested on Monday.

UNITED STATES

Man saves alligator handler

A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, thrashing her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and freed her from its jaws. Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales and Tails Utah in suburban Salt Lake City on Saturday talking to a small group of adults and children about the alligator when it bit her hand and pulled her into the water. The alligator began thrashing around and kept its jaws clamped on the handler as she struggled to break free. One of the guests, later identified as Donnie Wiseman, yelled: “We’ve got trouble in here,” before jumping into the water and climbing on top of the reptile. The handler calmly gave Wiseman and another man, Todd Christopher, instructions to help her escape from the pool. Wiseman stayed on top of the alligator, pinning it, until the woman was free.