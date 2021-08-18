The government might cut ties with one of the key legal profession associations if it gets involved in politics, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday in her latest warning to civil society groups.
Lam’s comments come before an election on Tuesday next week for five seats on the council of Hong Kong’s Law Society, the professional association and regulator for the territory’s 12,000 solicitors.
Lam in April said that the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association for barristers, whose chairman, Paul Harris, has been labeled an “anti-China” politician by top Beijing officials after he criticized jail terms handed to some pro-democracy politicians.
Although the Law Society is seen as more conservative than the Bar Association, debates in its recent elections have focused on a more liberal agenda. This year, four of the candidates are considered outspoken, raising fears among some government officials of a political agenda.
“If the Law Society’s professionalism is trumped by politics, the government will consider cutting ties with it,” Lam said at her weekly news conference.
The Law Society said it remained politically neutral.
“We are in constant communication with relevant governmental departments, expressing opinion to improve the practice environment and regularly responds, from the legal perspective, to consultations on different issues,” Law Society president Melissa Pang (彭韻僖) said.
The Bar Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said it is not a political organization.
On Saturday, the People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s official paper, called on the Law Society not to become a “politicized group” and show it was different than the Bar Association, which it described as a “running rat.”
“While there may be some different political views on the Council, even if the four of us all win, the balance will be held by those who are really politically neutral and will not allow the Council to be outspoken in a way that would cause concern to the government,” candidate Jonathan Ross said.
