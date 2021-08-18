The US government is poised to offer COVID-19 booster shots as soon as next month, with the country facing a renewed wave of infections fueled by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
US administration officials are finalizing a plan expected to recommend booster shots eight months after people received their second dose, two people familiar with the deliberations who asked not to be identified said.
The plan is not yet finalized, but an announcement could come as soon as this week, they said.
Photo: Reuters
If adopted, the plan could mean booster shots would start as early as next month. The proposal would be subject to authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, the people said.
It would also slow the pace of US vaccine donations abroad, which have until this month been driven by surplus doses that might now be held back to serve as boosters.
Nearly 170 million Americans have been vaccinated, and thus could be eligible for boosters in the coming months.
Booster shots would force US President Joe Biden to revive a flagging vaccination campaign, which began to run out of willing arms months ago. Case loads fell nationally through late spring, only to surge again with the arrival of the Delta variant, which has spread primarily among the unvaccinated.
The spike in cases has fueled a relatively small uptick in vaccinations, with an average of about 770,000 daily shots, up from an average of about 500,000 last month.
The COVID-19 resurgence is one pillar of a summer reality check for Biden, who returned from Camp David on Monday to speak about the collapse of Kabul and the pressures in Afghanistan.
The dual challenges threaten to consume the president’s agenda, as he pushes to reopen the country and steer a pair of major spending bills through the US Congress.
Biden administration officials have long said they were preparing for the possibility of booster shots, but so far they have only been authorized for immuno-compromised people.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky last week said that Americans should not seek a booster until they are eligible.
The administration would offer a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on what the patient previously received, the people said. The plan was reported earlier by the New York Times.
