Libya’s political upturn boosts migrant exodus

CROSSINGS: More than 20,000 people, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, had been intercepted at sea and returned to Libya in the first seven months of this year

AFP, TRIPOLI





As violence in Libya has waned this year, the number of would-be migrants to Europe intercepted so far has doubled compared with the same period last year, experts say.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 20,257 people have been intercepted at sea and returned to Libya so far this year.

The North African nation remains one of the main departure points for tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to attempt the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

Migrants rescued off the coast of al-Khums, about 120km east of Tripoli, sit on a pier in Tripoli’s naval base on Feb. 10. Photo: AFP

Most try to reach the Italian coast about 300km away.

A Libyan navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told reporters of a “100 percent increase in departures from January to July” compared with the same period last year, without giving figures.

Lawyer Anwar al-Werfalli, a specialist in migration law, attributes the rise in migrant numbers “in particular to the end of the fighting” in Libya.

The 2011 uprising that brought about the downfall and death of Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi plunged the country into chaos and years of infighting between militias. However, a UN-brokered ceasefire in October last year has been generally respected and a transitional government was installed this year.

This has created some “stability which, though relative, encourages migrants to undertake the crossing,” Werfalli said.

The central Mediterranean crossing between Libya and Italy or Malta is by far the deadliest in the world, IOM figures showed.

The most recent tragedy was last month, when at least 57 migrants drowned.

More than 10,000 migrants and refugees made landfall in Italy in the first four months of this year, an increase of about 170 percent over the same period last year, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.

Werfalli said people smugglers have now boosted operations “to compensate for the shortfall during the many months of lockdown” for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many migrants who had to put their plans on hold are now back on the road,” he said.

Traffickers had exploited the conflict in Libya, to the extent that the country became a hub for people smugglers, said Miloud el-Hajj, a professor of international relations.

While violence and a collapsed state “facilitated the crossing” to Europe, it also “frightened migrants who worried about being badly treated or kidnapped,” he said.

Libya’s own coast guard has long faced accusations of ill-treatment of migrants.

At the end of June, German charity Sea-Watch released aerial images of what it said was a Libyan Coast Guard vessel firing shots about 2m to 3m from the bow of a boat carrying about 50 migrants.

Abdel Rahman al-Mahmoudi, a former officer in the Libyan navy, said the country “needs international aid to cope with the endless flow of migrants.”

However, the EU and Italy have for years financed, trained and equipped the Libyan Coast Guard to stop smugglers sending migrants to Europe on makeshift boats.

Those intercepted at sea and returned to Libya are placed in detention centers where they languish in deplorable conditions.

International maritime law says those rescued at sea should be disembarked at a safe port, but the UN does not consider ports in Libya to be in that category.

The authorities in Libya say they lack sufficient resources and staff to cope with the problem.