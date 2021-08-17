World News Quick Take

Agencies





THAILAND

PM faces no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to face a no-confidence vote in parliament as the opposition parties and pro-democracy groups ratchet up pressure on his government, which has been struggling to contain one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. The opposition parties yesterday submitted a motion for censure debates and no-confidence votes against Prayuth and five other ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who heads the health ministry. The parliament might take up the votes later this month or early next month, House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said.

JAPAN

State of emergency extended

The government is set to extend a state of emergency in regions including Tokyo to the middle of next month as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred calls to extend it. A meeting of the four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics, due to start on Tuesday next week, was to meet later yesterday to decide how to handle the issue of spectators, NHK public television reported. Organizers last week agreed to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, media reports said, due to the continuing state of emergency in Tokyo.

VENEZUELA

Opposition figure released

Key opposition figure Freddy Guevara, arrested on treason and terrorism charges last month, was released on Sunday — days after the start of new talks between the opposition and government. Guevara, 35, was pulled from his car in Caracas by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service and detained on July 12. Attorney General Tarek Saab charged Guevara with “crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason” over alleged links to violent clashes earlier last month in a Caracas neighborhood, which the government of President Nicolas Maduro said were part of a plot to unseat him.

AUSTRALIA

Melbourne enters curfew

A COVID-19 curfew was announced yesterday for the country’s second city, Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities work to stamp out an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. More than 5 million Melbourne residents will be unable to leave their homes between 9pm and 5am from yesterday evening, with essential workers requiring permits to be on the streets. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said the decision came after a series of street parties, pub crawls and home gatherings over the weekend, as Melbourne reached a “tipping point” in its latest outbreak.

BANGLADESH

HRW calls for UN probe

Human Rights Watch (HRW) yesterday called for a UN probe into the alleged enforced disappearances of opposition advocates, demanding sanctions on the officials found responsible. The rights watchdog released a report identifying 86 political advocates, businesspeople and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who went missing over the past decade. It said disappearances have become a “hallmark” of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule since 2009, a tool for curtailing free speech and criticism.