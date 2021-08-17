THAILAND
PM faces no-confidence vote
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to face a no-confidence vote in parliament as the opposition parties and pro-democracy groups ratchet up pressure on his government, which has been struggling to contain one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. The opposition parties yesterday submitted a motion for censure debates and no-confidence votes against Prayuth and five other ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who heads the health ministry. The parliament might take up the votes later this month or early next month, House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said.
JAPAN
State of emergency extended
The government is set to extend a state of emergency in regions including Tokyo to the middle of next month as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred calls to extend it. A meeting of the four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics, due to start on Tuesday next week, was to meet later yesterday to decide how to handle the issue of spectators, NHK public television reported. Organizers last week agreed to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, media reports said, due to the continuing state of emergency in Tokyo.
VENEZUELA
Opposition figure released
Key opposition figure Freddy Guevara, arrested on treason and terrorism charges last month, was released on Sunday — days after the start of new talks between the opposition and government. Guevara, 35, was pulled from his car in Caracas by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service and detained on July 12. Attorney General Tarek Saab charged Guevara with “crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason” over alleged links to violent clashes earlier last month in a Caracas neighborhood, which the government of President Nicolas Maduro said were part of a plot to unseat him.
AUSTRALIA
Melbourne enters curfew
A COVID-19 curfew was announced yesterday for the country’s second city, Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities work to stamp out an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. More than 5 million Melbourne residents will be unable to leave their homes between 9pm and 5am from yesterday evening, with essential workers requiring permits to be on the streets. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said the decision came after a series of street parties, pub crawls and home gatherings over the weekend, as Melbourne reached a “tipping point” in its latest outbreak.
BANGLADESH
HRW calls for UN probe
Human Rights Watch (HRW) yesterday called for a UN probe into the alleged enforced disappearances of opposition advocates, demanding sanctions on the officials found responsible. The rights watchdog released a report identifying 86 political advocates, businesspeople and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who went missing over the past decade. It said disappearances have become a “hallmark” of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule since 2009, a tool for curtailing free speech and criticism.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap