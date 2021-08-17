California fire threatens homes amid extreme heat

LIGHTNING STRIKES: The Dixie fire, which has been burning for a month, has scorched an area the size of Tokyo as more than 6,000 firefighters tackle the blaze

AP, QUINCY, California





Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened on Sunday by the US’ largest wildfire and officials said that the danger of new blazes erupting across the US west was high because of unstable weather.

Thunderstorms that moved in starting on Friday did not produce much rain, but whipped up winds and generated lightning strikes across the northern Sierra, where crews were battling the month-old Dixie fire.

Extreme heat returned on Sunday, with temperatures expected to top 38°C.

Deer walk among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie fire in Plumas County, California, on Aug. 6. Photo: AP

“We’re definitely still dealing with the possibility of lightning. Winds are all over the place. Things are going to be pretty unstable for the next couple days,” fire spokesman Edwin Zuniga said.

Gusts of up to 80kph on Saturday pushed flames closer to Janesville, a town of about 1,500 people just east of Greenville, the small gold rush-era community decimated by the fire 10 days ago.

James Reichle evacuated from Greenville and has been sleeping with his dog in a trailer outside a church. His home survived the flames, but he has been unable to return because the roads are closed. He said he feels for his neighbors at the evacuation center who lost everything.

“These are all people who either don’t have a home or don’t have access to a home. I still have a house standing, no damage. But I can’t get into it,” he said on Saturday.

The Dixie fire was the largest among more than 100 big blazes burning in more than a dozen states in the west, a region seared by drought and hot, bone-dry weather that turned forests, brushlands, meadows and pastures into tinder.

More than 6,000 firefighters alone were battling the Dixie fire, which has ravaged nearly 2,246km2 — an area the size of Tokyo.

It was 31 percent contained on Sunday.

Near Taylorsville, California, some firefighters were monitoring a bear cub who was possibly orphaned in the fire. The emaciated cub was awaiting extraction from the burn-scarred area by a wildlife rescue team.

“Generally if you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” said firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the Dixie fire. “This bear hasn’t done that, so because of that we think that the bear’s orphaned as a result of the fire.”

More than 1,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed and nearly 15,000 structures were still under threat.

The cause has not been determined. Pacific Gas and Electric has said the fire might have been sparked when a tree fell on its power line.

A few hundred kilometers to the south, evacuations were ordered after a blaze that broke out the night before churned through California forestland near the remote community of Omo Ranch. There was no containment of the Caldor fire burning in El Dorado County, about 73km east of Sacramento.

Meanwhile, a small wildfire that blew up on Saturday east of Salt Lake City, temporarily shutting down Interstate 80 and leading to evacuation orders for about 8,000 residences, was caused by a vehicle with a malfunctioning catalytic converter, Utah Fire Info said.

The Parleys Canyon fire calmed significantly overnight and homes were no longer threatened, officials said on Sunday.

In southeastern Montana, firefighters gained ground on a pair of blazes that chewed through vast rangelands and at one point threatened the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.