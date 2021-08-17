Fires in Spain’s central Avila Province forced hundreds of people to flee their homes on Sunday as parts of the country sweltered under crushing temperatures.
The fire, which has been burning in the city Navalcruz since Saturday morning, has been fed by winds of up to 70kph across the Iberian Peninsula.
It now has a perimeter of more than 40km and might already have burned more than 5,000 hectares, said Jose Angel Arranz, forestry director of the Castilla y Leon region.
Photo: AFP
The authorities have already evacuated at least 600 people from five towns in the Avila District, near the Sierra de Gredos mountain range, and more than 500 firefighters are tackling the blaze with the help of specialized aircraft.
Meanwhile, about 80km to the south, another fire, near El Raso, was still active. Like the one in Navalcruz, it is rated two on a three-point scale of seriousness.
The emergency services backed by 12 firefighting aircraft have also been fighting a blaze in Azuebar, eastern Spain, since Saturday, which has burned more than 500 hectares, the regional government in Valencia reported.
The blaze is threatening part of the Sierra de Espadan Natural Park.
On Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a message of solidarity to those forced to flee their homes.
Spain has been in the grip of a heat wave since Wednesday, and the fires burn as the state meteorological agency recorded what appeared to be record temperatures.
Their provisional data registered a peak of 47.4°C at about 5pm in the southern city of Cordoba.
That is one-10th of a degree higher than the last record, also recorded there, in July 2017.
“If confirmed, it would be the highest record reliably measured in Spain,” agency spokesman Ruben del Campo said.
Although temperatures are expected to ease in the coming days, several parts of the country, including the southern region of Andalucia Murcia in the southeast, endured temperatures of more than 45°C, Del Campo added.
That made this heat wave “probably one of the most intense experienced in Spain,” he said.
Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that human-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.
Between 2011 and last year, Spain registered twice as many heat waves as in the previous three decades, the agency said.
In Spain on Sunday, five regions across the country were still on alert over extreme temperatures.
Even in northern Spain, cyclists endured temperatures of up to 31°C as they competed in the second stage of La Vuelta.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap