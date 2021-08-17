Spain wildfires prompt evacuations

AFP, MADRID





Fires in Spain’s central Avila Province forced hundreds of people to flee their homes on Sunday as parts of the country sweltered under crushing temperatures.

The fire, which has been burning in the city Navalcruz since Saturday morning, has been fed by winds of up to 70kph across the Iberian Peninsula.

It now has a perimeter of more than 40km and might already have burned more than 5,000 hectares, said Jose Angel Arranz, forestry director of the Castilla y Leon region.

A firefighter watches a wildfire near Avila, Spain, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The authorities have already evacuated at least 600 people from five towns in the Avila District, near the Sierra de Gredos mountain range, and more than 500 firefighters are tackling the blaze with the help of specialized aircraft.

Meanwhile, about 80km to the south, another fire, near El Raso, was still active. Like the one in Navalcruz, it is rated two on a three-point scale of seriousness.

The emergency services backed by 12 firefighting aircraft have also been fighting a blaze in Azuebar, eastern Spain, since Saturday, which has burned more than 500 hectares, the regional government in Valencia reported.

The blaze is threatening part of the Sierra de Espadan Natural Park.

On Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a message of solidarity to those forced to flee their homes.

Spain has been in the grip of a heat wave since Wednesday, and the fires burn as the state meteorological agency recorded what appeared to be record temperatures.

Their provisional data registered a peak of 47.4°C at about 5pm in the southern city of Cordoba.

That is one-10th of a degree higher than the last record, also recorded there, in July 2017.

“If confirmed, it would be the highest record reliably measured in Spain,” agency spokesman Ruben del Campo said.

Although temperatures are expected to ease in the coming days, several parts of the country, including the southern region of Andalucia Murcia in the southeast, endured temperatures of more than 45°C, Del Campo added.

That made this heat wave “probably one of the most intense experienced in Spain,” he said.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that human-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.

Between 2011 and last year, Spain registered twice as many heat waves as in the previous three decades, the agency said.

In Spain on Sunday, five regions across the country were still on alert over extreme temperatures.

Even in northern Spain, cyclists endured temperatures of up to 31°C as they competed in the second stage of La Vuelta.