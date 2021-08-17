COVID-19: New Orleans hopes health pass does not stop the fun

AFP, NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana





As the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant tightens its grip on the US, that grip is nowhere tighter than in the southern state of Louisiana, where the sky-high rate of infections is the worst in the country.

With hospitals hammered and healthcare workers struggling amid a furious virus surge that has brought the state’s daily average of infections to 126 per 100,000 inhabitants, historic New Orleans has opted for decisive action: yesterday it followed New York City and San Francisco in requiring what amounts to a “health pass” for entry to an array of venues.

“We’re here today because we really have no choice,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “The situation is dire and we are simply out of time.”

People would be required to present either proof of vaccination or a negative virus test to be admitted to bars, restaurants, sporting arenas and fitness centers — and even to attend major outdoor events including NFL games at the city’s Superdome.

The aggressive approach has polarized residents of the state’s biggest city.

Some put aside their doubts and resigned themselves to heading to a vaccination site for their first dose.

However, others, either defiant or oblivious, shrugged off the new rule and, as night fell, converged on the busy streets of the French Quarter, the nightlife epicenter in the city of 400,000.

At a vaccination site set up in a parking lot in the Treme neighborhood, the authorities were also offering virus testing.

However, in a reflection of the broader divide across Louisiana — where cases have exploded as vaccinations have lagged — dozens of vehicles were lined up for testing, while three National Guard troops at a vaccination tent had little to do.

Despite a stepped-up pace of immunizations since the middle of last month, only 37.9 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to the 51.1 percent rate nationwide.

For Justin, 34, and his 26-year-old partner, Jen, the health pass requirement made a difference. The two Florida natives said they are “hooked” on sports and cannot imagine being barred from the events, or gyms.

“It definitely pushed me over the edge,” said Justin, a software engineer.

He said he and Jen, a makeup artist, had been waiting for the US Food and Drug Agency to give the vaccines final approval.

“I’m a big-time gym guy,” he added. “So that’s my main motivator, honestly.”

People getting their inoculations cited a variety of reasons. Jenny, an immigrant who speaks little English, said she was getting the jab to keep her job in a restaurant that is requiring all workers to be vaccinated.

Richard was lined up for a virus test, but said he planned to return in a few days for a vaccination. His reason: to protect his son.

This is not the first time COVID-19 has brought Louisiana to its knees. The first wave, already serious, grew far worse after last year’s Mardi Gras celebration, the climax of New Orleans’ festive winter season that each February draws a sea of partygoers to the French Quarter. The city had canceled all big events and banned public assemblies.

However, now, even as the Delta variant tears through the US south, the French Quarter is as lively as ever. Every night, hundreds of tourists and partygoers converge there, with few sporting masks.

Bourbon Street, the main pedestrian avenue, has shrugged off last year’s gray tones and is now as colorful as ever, with the cheap, plastic necklaces people throw to each other in the street and the tall, neon-colored plastic cocktail glasses that people there, unlike in most US cities, are allowed to enjoy in public.

Thirty-year-old Niko — sporting a green Celtics cap and dark sunglasses, despite that the sun had set long ago — explained why he was wearing a mask.

“I believe COVID still exists,” he said. “But at the same time we still got to live.”

Like him, Sherry Carpenter — who had come from neighboring Arkansas with her two daughters — did not want to hear about the vaccine.

With a mask in hand, she flatly rejected the idea of a health pass.

“I think everyone should have the freedom of choice,” she said.