Haiti quake toll jumps to over 1,200

SEARCHING FOR MISSING: People in the affected areas slept outdoors amid fears of new aftershocks after the magnitude 7.2 quake destroyed about 13,600 buildings

AFP, LES CAYES, Haiti





The death toll from Haiti’s powerful earthquake jumped to more than 1,200 on Sunday, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president’s assassination.

In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses — or what remained of them — amid fears of new aftershocks.

The streets there were filled with the grinding of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pulling away rubble by hand while searching for the missing.

People collect their belongings from the wreckage of their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday. Photo: AP

“Thanks to God and also to my phone, I’m alive,” said Marcel Francois, who was rescued from his collapsed two-story home in Les Cayes.

His younger brother Job Francois said that a desperate-sounding Marcel had called to say: “‘Come save me, I’m under the concrete...’ He told me he couldn’t breathe, that he was dying.”

The neighbors and Job spent hours freeing him and his 10-year-old daughter from the heavy debris.

At least 1,297 people were killed in the magnitude 7.2 quake that struck on Saturday about 160km to the west of the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.

About 13,600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 5,700 people injured, the Haitian Civil Protection Agency said in an update.

Rescuers faced new pressure with Tropical Depression Grace approaching, raising fears of torrential rainfall, flash floods and mudslides from late yesterday, according to the US National Weather Service.

The US and other nations, including diplomatic ally Taiwan, have pledged to help Haiti cope with the latest disaster.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday and said the US was “already putting resources in place” to bolster the country’s emergency response, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power wrote on Twitter on Sunday that her agency had deployed a 65-person urban search-and-rescue team — equipped with “specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies” — to join an earthquake disaster response team already in Haiti.

US Southern Command said it established a joint military task force for Haiti and deployed a team to the country to assess affected areas with aerial surveillance. Four helicopters were also dispatched to provide airlift support.

Haiti’s neighbor the Dominican Republic said it was shipping 10,000 food rations and medical equipment. Mexico also sent an aid shipment. Cuba and Ecuador dispatched medical or search-and-rescue teams. Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help, as did the UN.

“We want to plan a better adapted response than in 2010 after the earthquake — all aid coming from abroad should be coordinated by the [Haitian] Civil Protection Agency,” Henry said.