Malaysia’s Muhyiddin quits

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his government yesterday resigned after just 17 months in office, throwing the country into fresh political turmoil as it battles a serious COVID-19 outbreak.

Muhyiddin’s tumultuous period in office came to an end after allies withdrew support and a last-ditch bid to cling to power failed — he becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in Malaysian history.

After a final Cabinet meeting, the 74-year-old headed to the national palace to submit his resignation to Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Workers watch televisions on display at a shopping mall as Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announces his resignation in a live telecast to the nation in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AFP

Malaysian Minister of Science Khairy Jamaluddin confirmed on Instagram that the entire Cabinet had quit.

“Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation,” he wrote.

Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Special Functions, told reporters that Muhyiddin had tendered his resignation, and it had been accepted.

Muhyiddin was reportedly set to address the nation later on Monday.

There is no clear successor to Muhyiddin, but an election looks unlikely as the country faces its worst wave of COVID-19 cases yet and an economic downturn.

Rather, a period of political horse-trading is expected before a new coalition emerges that can command a majority in parliament.

“His replacement is anybody’s guess,” Singapore Institute of International Affairs analyst Oh Ei Sun said.

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch formally appoints the prime minister, and it will be up to the king to assess who has sufficient backing from the country’s lawmakers.

Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the head of a scandal-plagued coalition following the collapse of a two-year-old, reformist government led by nonagenarian political heavyweight Mahathir Mohamad.

However, his government faced turmoil from the first day — his majority in parliament was in doubt, its legitimacy was constantly questioned and he faced a constant challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The demise of Muhyiddin’s government extends a period of political drama for the multi-ethnic nation of 32 million people.

After gaining independence from Britain in 1957, Malaysia was ruled for more than six decades by a coalition dominated by the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority.

Corruption scandals, unpopular race-based policies and increasingly authoritarian rule prompted weary voters to boot the coalition and its leader, Najib Razak, out of power in a 2018 election.

The victory of Mahathir’s opposition alliance fueled hopes for a new era, but it collapsed amid bitter infighting.

Muhyiddin — who had been a member of Mahathir’s government, but ended up plotting its downfall — hammered together a ramshackle coalition.

As well as questions over its legitimacy, it faced mounting criticism over its failure to keep COVID-19 under control — officials have now reported more than 1.1 million cases and 12,000 deaths.

Muhyiddin’s position finally became untenable after a group of once allied lawmakers withdrew support, depriving him of a parliamentary majority, and the king turned against him.

On Friday, he made his last bid to stay in power, appealing to opposition lawmakers to back him in a no-confidence vote — but his offer was rejected.