World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Modi announces new plan

The government would soon launch a US$1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that would boost the country’s economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday as part of independence day celebrations. He said the infrastructure plan would create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth. “It will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones in the country,” he said. The country’s economy, pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, contracted 7.3 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March.

CANADA

Vaccine passport protested

Thousands gathered in the streets of Montreal to protest against the province of Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, which is to go into effect early next month. Holding signs that said “Freedom!” and “We are not laboratory rats,” the demonstrators, many of whom came with their families, paraded peacefully under a blazing sun in downtown Montreal. Quebec residents wanting to eat at a restaurant, go to a bar, exercise at the gym or attend a festival will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning Sept. 1, under a measure introduced by the province earlier this week.

BANGLADESH

Refugees feared drowned

More than two dozen Rohingya refugees were missing and feared drowned after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal while trying to flee a remote island, officials said yesterday. “We are devastated that reportedly many passengers, including women and children, have tragically drowned. The confirmed number is not yet known,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. Despite criticism from rights groups, the country has moved nearly 20,000 Rohingya to Bhasan Char, which emerged from the sea only two decades ago and is considered vulnerable to floods. “Living here is not easy. There is no work. People can’t go and meet with their relatives in the camps in Cox’s Bazar,” Abdul Hamid, 40, a Rohingya refugee in Bhasan Char, told reporters by telephone.

JAPAN

Further rain forecast

The country braced for further downpours yesterday as rescuers sifted through flood and landslide damage after record rain that left at least three dead. Residents returned to check on their mud-covered homes in the southwest, where nearly 2 million people were advised to urgently seek shelter on Saturday as rivers overflowed. More than 1m of rain has been recorded since Wednesday in the northern part of Kyushu, one of the places hardest hit by a band of intense wet weather stretching across the country.

SINGAPORE

Zoo gets first panda cub

A panda bred via artificial insemination was born in the city-state’s zoo on Saturday, the first cub to be born there. Jia Jia, the zoo’s 12-year-old female giant panda, gave birth to the cub after she was inseminated with frozen semen from 13-year-old Kai Kai, Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced yesterday. After several failed attempts in previous years, the zoo’s animal carers — working with experts from China — hoped the pandas would mate naturally, but ultimately decided to use artificial insemination. “Jia Jia’s first pregnancy and birth of a cub is a significant milestone for us,” Wildlife Reserves Singapore deputy CEO Cheng Wen-haur said.