INDIA
Modi announces new plan
The government would soon launch a US$1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that would boost the country’s economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday as part of independence day celebrations. He said the infrastructure plan would create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth. “It will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones in the country,” he said. The country’s economy, pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, contracted 7.3 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March.
CANADA
Vaccine passport protested
Thousands gathered in the streets of Montreal to protest against the province of Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, which is to go into effect early next month. Holding signs that said “Freedom!” and “We are not laboratory rats,” the demonstrators, many of whom came with their families, paraded peacefully under a blazing sun in downtown Montreal. Quebec residents wanting to eat at a restaurant, go to a bar, exercise at the gym or attend a festival will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning Sept. 1, under a measure introduced by the province earlier this week.
BANGLADESH
Refugees feared drowned
More than two dozen Rohingya refugees were missing and feared drowned after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal while trying to flee a remote island, officials said yesterday. “We are devastated that reportedly many passengers, including women and children, have tragically drowned. The confirmed number is not yet known,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. Despite criticism from rights groups, the country has moved nearly 20,000 Rohingya to Bhasan Char, which emerged from the sea only two decades ago and is considered vulnerable to floods. “Living here is not easy. There is no work. People can’t go and meet with their relatives in the camps in Cox’s Bazar,” Abdul Hamid, 40, a Rohingya refugee in Bhasan Char, told reporters by telephone.
JAPAN
Further rain forecast
The country braced for further downpours yesterday as rescuers sifted through flood and landslide damage after record rain that left at least three dead. Residents returned to check on their mud-covered homes in the southwest, where nearly 2 million people were advised to urgently seek shelter on Saturday as rivers overflowed. More than 1m of rain has been recorded since Wednesday in the northern part of Kyushu, one of the places hardest hit by a band of intense wet weather stretching across the country.
SINGAPORE
Zoo gets first panda cub
A panda bred via artificial insemination was born in the city-state’s zoo on Saturday, the first cub to be born there. Jia Jia, the zoo’s 12-year-old female giant panda, gave birth to the cub after she was inseminated with frozen semen from 13-year-old Kai Kai, Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced yesterday. After several failed attempts in previous years, the zoo’s animal carers — working with experts from China — hoped the pandas would mate naturally, but ultimately decided to use artificial insemination. “Jia Jia’s first pregnancy and birth of a cub is a significant milestone for us,” Wildlife Reserves Singapore deputy CEO Cheng Wen-haur said.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap