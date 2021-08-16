The US, Canada and the EU on Saturday welcomed new negotiations between Venezuela’s government and opposition in Mexico, reiterating that they would be willing to review sanctions if talks produce “meaningful progress.”
Representatives of the two sides on Friday signed a document agreeing to undertake “a comprehensive dialogue and negotiation process” mediated by Norway and hosted by the Mexican government in Mexico City.
Talks are expected to focus on sanctions and elections to try to end a crippling political and economic crisis in the country.
Photo: Reuters
“We welcome the announcement that Venezuelan-led, comprehensive negotiations will soon begin in Mexico City,” said a joint statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau.
They urged the sides to “engage in good faith” to reach solutions to put an end to the prolonged crisis and expressed hope that the “process will lead to the restoration of the country’s democratic institutions.”
They added that “if the regime makes meaningful progress in the announced talks,” they would be willing to review sanctions, and called for the release of political prisoners, independent political parties, freedom of expression and an end to human rights abuses.
The South American nation’s economic crisis has been deepened by a raft of fresh sanctions imposed by Washington following a contested 2018 election, in which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was accused by the opposition of having been fraudulently reelected.
The US has urged Maduro, a former bus driver who became president on the death of his mentor, former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, in 2013, to make serious efforts toward holding elections if he wants sanctions relief.
Maduro welcomed the new talks, but has said he was seeking an “immediate lifting of all the criminal sanctions,” and that his country would go to the negotiations “autonomously and independently and does not submit to blackmail or threats from the US government.”
Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela’s leader in 2019 through his position as parliamentary speaker, said he wants guarantees over electoral conditions and a clear program for presidential elections, as well as the release of political prisoners.
