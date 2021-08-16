A group of cybersleuths have tracked down two men who allegedly attacked police officer Jeffrey Smith at the US Capitol during the Jan 6 insurrection, leaving him with injuries that have been linked to his death days later.
In a new complaint, attorney David Weber — who represents Smith’s widow, Erin Smith — wrote that David Walls-Kaufman and Taylor Taranto appeared to specifically target Jeffrey Smith because his eyes and face were vulnerable.
The lawsuit said Walls-Kaufman used a cane, crowbar or similar object to level a brain injury to Jeffrey Smith, who took his own life on Jan. 15.
Former Washington chief medical examiner Jonathan Arden has attributed Jeffrey Smith’s death to post-concussion syndrome, which can lead to symptoms like depression and suicidal thoughts.
About a dozen people with the open-source intelligence group Deep State Dogs pored over evidence from the Capitol attack for more than a month until they found footage of Jeffrey Smith and his assailants.
“We felt we had to do something to honor the memory and family of Officer Smith. It’s terrible that the bereaved were left in that situation,” Forrest Rogers from Deep State Dogs told HuffPost. “So we turned to the thing we do best: finding bad guys.”
Walls-Kaufman, a chiropractor, has said in the past that about 40 percent of his clients work at or around the Capitol. In January, he was quoted in a story about the riot, which implied he was in attendance.
Taranto — a US Navy veteran from Washington state — handed a weapon to Kaufman, who then struck Jeffrey Smith in the head. The battery led to a concussion, according to the lawsuit.
“But for the concussion of Officer Smith at the hands of these defendants, Officer Smith would be alive today,” Weber wrote.
Erin Smith has been trying to convince the Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board to consider her husband as having died in the line of duty.
However, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department has refused to release Jeffrey Smith’s body camera video showing what actually happened, and Weber expressed frustration about how little federal law enforcement has done to avenge Jeffrey Smith months after the attack.
“I thought the I in FBI stood for ‘investigation,’” Weber told HuffPost. “It’s pretty lame that a private lawyer for a dead police officer’s widow has to be the one conducting the investigation.”
The fact that these volunteers have accomplished what the FBI has not is extraordinary,” he added.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap