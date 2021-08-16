Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Saturday said that he had ordered the country’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw to return after the Polish president approved an “anti-Semitic” law curbing World War II-era property claims.
“Poland today approved — not for the first time — an immoral, anti-Semitic law,” Lapid said in a statement.
“This evening I instructed the charge d’affaires at our embassy in Warsaw to return immediately to Israel for consultations, for an indefinite period of time,” he said.
“The new Israeli ambassador to Poland, who was scheduled to depart to Warsaw, will remain in Israel for the time being,” Lapid added.
The law, approved on Saturday by Polish President Andrzej Duda, sets a 30-year time limit on challenges to property confiscations — many of them relating to Poland’s once thriving Jewish community.
As confiscations mostly occurred during the communist era in the aftermath of the war, the law would effectively block many possible claims.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed the law as “shameful” and said it showed “disgraceful contempt for the Holocaust’s memory.”
“This is a grave measure that Israel cannot remain indifferent to,” he said in a statement.
Lapid said that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs would recommend that the Polish envoy to Israel, currently on vacation, “continue his vacation in his country.”
“He should use the time on his hands to explain to Poles the meaning of the Holocaust to Israelis,” Lapid said.
Israel was joined by the US in its opposition to the legislation, and Lapid said that Israel was conducting talks with the US on further courses of action.
Six million Poles, half of them Jewish, were killed during World War II in Poland.
After the war, communist authorities nationalized vast numbers of properties that had been left empty because their owners had been killed or fled.
While the law covers both Jewish and non-Jewish claimants, campaigners say Jewish owners will be disproportionately affected.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap