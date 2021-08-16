Japan-South Korea tensions flare on marking war’s end

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday left the door open for talks with Japan in a speech marking his neighbor’s World War II surrender, as several Japanese Cabinet members visited a war-linked shrine seen by many in Asia as a symbol of its past militarism.

In his final Liberation Day speech as president to mark the end of Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula, Moon said his government was ready to work with Japan on threats to the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

“We always keep the door open for conversation,” he said in a nationally televised address.

In Tokyo, at least three members of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet — Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi; Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda; and Minister of International Exposition Shinji Inoue — visited the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 wartime leaders convicted as Class A war criminals alongside other war dead, including 30,304 Taiwanese soldiers killed in World War II.

Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi went on Friday, for what the ministers said were personal visits to honor the war-dead.

The visits by sitting members of Japan’s Cabinet are typically seen as crossing a diplomatic red line among victims of Japan’s wartime aggression in South Korea and China.

Moon’s single, five-year term that ends in May has coincided with a plunge in relations between Tokyo and Seoul.

“The government expresses its deep disappointment and regret that the leaders of the Japanese government once again made offerings to the Yasukuni Shrine, where war criminals were enshrined and Japan’s past wars of aggression are glorified,” the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The rift between the countries that host the bulk of US troops in Asia shows the difficulties that US President Joe Biden faces in mending frayed ties between the neighbors, who are key to ensuring supply chains and providing security against the strategic threats posed by China and North Korea.

Moon’s government has accused the Japanese government of failing to show proper contrition over historical issues.

