With the rejection of his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday appeared set to resign.
Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Special Functions, told the Malaysiakini online news site that Muhyiddin would submit his resignation to King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today.
“Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to [the palace] to submit his resignation,” Redzuan was quoted as saying.
Photo: AP
He said the prime minister told members of his Bersatu party at a meeting yesterday that he had exhausted all avenues to sustain his administration and a resignation was the only remaining option.
Redzuan could not be immediately reached for comment, while Muhyiddin’s office remained silent.
More than a dozen lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the largest party in the ruling alliance, have pulled their support for the government, which is enough to cause its collapse due to its razor-thin majority.
Under Malaysia’s constitution, the prime minister must resign if he loses majority support.
The king then appoints a new leader whom he believes has the confidence of parliament.
Muhyiddin initially insisted that he still has majority support and would prove this in parliament next month, but he acknowledged on Friday that he might have lost majority support and sought the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing.
Muhyiddin promised to call general elections by July next year and offered a raft of benefits to opposition members for their support, including proposals to limit the prime minister’s tenure, increase checks and balances, and a create a post for an opposition member, such as a senior minister.
However, all parties rejected the olive branch, calling it open bribery and demanded his resignation.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap