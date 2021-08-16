Malaysia’s PM to resign after backing ebbs

REJECTED: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered a raft of benefits to opposition members for their support, but all parties rejected the olive branch

AP, KUALA LUMPUR





With the rejection of his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday appeared set to resign.

Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Special Functions, told the Malaysiakini online news site that Muhyiddin would submit his resignation to King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today.

“Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to [the palace] to submit his resignation,” Redzuan was quoted as saying.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arrives at the National Palace to meet with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 4. Photo: AP

He said the prime minister told members of his Bersatu party at a meeting yesterday that he had exhausted all avenues to sustain his administration and a resignation was the only remaining option.

Redzuan could not be immediately reached for comment, while Muhyiddin’s office remained silent.

More than a dozen lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the largest party in the ruling alliance, have pulled their support for the government, which is enough to cause its collapse due to its razor-thin majority.

Under Malaysia’s constitution, the prime minister must resign if he loses majority support.

The king then appoints a new leader whom he believes has the confidence of parliament.

Muhyiddin initially insisted that he still has majority support and would prove this in parliament next month, but he acknowledged on Friday that he might have lost majority support and sought the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing.

Muhyiddin promised to call general elections by July next year and offered a raft of benefits to opposition members for their support, including proposals to limit the prime minister’s tenure, increase checks and balances, and a create a post for an opposition member, such as a senior minister.

However, all parties rejected the olive branch, calling it open bribery and demanded his resignation.