Crew, passenger aboard Carnival cruise test positive

AP, MEXICO CITY





A Carnival cruise on which 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week was headed back to Galveston, Texas, on Friday after stopping in Mexico.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying more than 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the Belize Tourism Board said in a statement.

The ship arrived in Belize City on Wednesday.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, the statement said.

The tourism board said 99.98 percent of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5 percent of its passengers.

Carnival said in a statement on Friday that it was managing “a small number of positive COVID cases,” but did not specify the number.

“We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine,” the statement said.

The company said that it had notified all passengers on the current trip and the prior one.

It said Belizean health officials had randomly tested 68 Vista passengers as they disembarked and all were negative.

The ship docked in Mexico’s Caribbean port of Cozumel on Thursday. Passengers were scheduled to disembark in Galveston yesterday.

Hector Sosa, spokesman for the health department in Mexico’s Quintana Roo State, said on Friday that they were advised well in advance of the ship’s arrival of the positive cases and authorities made sure they were isolated.

Other passengers were allowed to disembark in Cozumel on Thursday, he said.

“It is not the first time it has happened,” Sosa said. “We have had three cruise ships where the same thing has happened.”

Nonetheless, he said their precautions have worked and not put anyone at risk.