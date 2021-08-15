Maduro, opposition sign MOU to start talks

Bloomberg





Representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and the opposition signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Mexico City on Friday night to begin talks aimed at ending a five-year political impasse and addressing the nation’s economic collapse.

The head of opposition’s delegation, former lawmaker Gerardo Blyde, said that each side’s willingness and the common understanding that Venezuela is in the midst of its “worst crisis” in modern times made it possible.

In the MOU, the parties agreed to discuss, among other topics, a schedule for elections with international observers, lifting of sanctions on Venezuela and the “restoration” of the right to use Venezuelan frozen assets abroad.

“Our entire delegation is committed to do whatever it takes to achieve a comprehensive agreement,” Blyde said after signing the MOU. The “process begins, which must force us to reach agreements.”

For Maduro’s lead representative and Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, said Venezuelans now have the chance to settle issues “without any interference,” which could yield rapid progress.

“We are ready for early agreements,” he said.

Dag Nylander, representative of the Norwegian government that is acting as mediator, struck an upbeat tone and declared that the talks deserve “strong support from the international community.”

The sides are trying to reach an agreement ahead of elections on Nov. 21 for mayoral and gubernatorial posts across Venezuela. Opposition parties have boycotted several previous votes, saying they lacked basic safeguards to make them free and fair.

The talks would go ahead on “the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” with caveats that do foresee partial agreements if their “implementation is urgent,” according to the text of the MOU.