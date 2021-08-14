World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Anti-Asian cases not abating

The frequency of anti-Asian incidents — from taunts to outright assaults — reported so far this year seems poised to surpass last year, despite months of political and social activism, a report revealed on Thursday. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that is gathering data on racially motivated attacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, received 9,081 incident reports between March 19 last year and June. Of those, 4,548 occurred last year and 4,533 this year. Since COVID-19 was first reported in China, people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have been treated as scapegoats solely based on their race. US lawmakers, rights advocates and community groups have pushed back against the wave of attacks. Those supporters should not feel discouraged because the data has not shifted much, Stop AAPI Hate leaders said. “When you encourage hate, it’s not like a genie in a bottle where you can pull it out and push it back in whenever you want,” said Manjusha Kulkarni, the group’s cofounder.

UNITED STATES

Share of whites receding

No racial or ethnic group dominates for those under age 18, and white people declined in numbers for the first time on record as the Hispanic and Asian populations boomed in the past decade, US Census Bureau data showed on Thursday. Last year’s census offered the most detailed portrait yet of how the US has changed since 2010. The data offered a mirror not only into the demographic changes of the past decade, but also a glimpse of the future. To that end, the data showed that there is now no majority racial or ethnic group for people younger than 18, as the share of non-Hispanic whites in the age group had dropped from 53.5 percent to 47.3 percent since 2010. The population of children under age 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million last year. “If not for Hispanics, Asians, people of two or more races, those are the only groups underage that are growing,” said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “A lot of these young minorities are important for our future growth, not only for the child population, but for our future labor force.”

UNITED STATES

Condo wreck plot draws bid

A private bidder is willing to offer up to US$120 million to purchase a Miami-area oceanfront property where the collapsed Champlain Towers South building once stood. The offer was revealed on Wednesday during a hearing before Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the dozens of lawsuits that have been filed since the condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people. “That’s the best news I’ve heard so far today,” Hanzman said, asking an involved real-estate broker to act as “quickly as possible” to get to auction the property. “I want to compensate these victims as soon as possible,” Hanzman said. Some families had hoped that the government would purchase the property to turn it into a park or a memorial site to honor the victims, rather than a residential or commercial development.

VIETNAM

COVID-19 curbs extended

Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced that it would extend its COVID-19 restrictions, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The extension comes after the city’s new daily infections failed to fall below its required threshold for lifting the measures. The restrictions were due to expire on Sunday in Ho Chi Minh City, the main hot spot of Vietnam’s COVID-19 outbreak involving SARS-CoV-2’s Delta variant.