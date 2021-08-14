Suspect among 6 dead in Plymouth shooting: police

AP, LONDON





Six people were on Thursday killed, including the suspected shooter, in Plymouth, England, in a “serious firearms incident” that was not terror-related, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter that several other casualties were receiving treatment following the shooting.

It declared a “critical incident,” but did not provide details of what occurred in the city’s Keyham District. The area has been cordoned off.

Police officers stand guard on a cordoned-off road near the scene of a shooting in Plymouth, England, on Thursday. Photo: AP

“Police have confirmed that six people have died in the shooting in #keyham in #plymouth. More people are being treated for their injuries in hospital. Just so unspeakably awful,” British lawmaker Luke Pollard, whose constituency includes part of Plymouth, wrote on Twitter.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and paramedics, responded to the incident at about 6:10pm.

Officers found two women and two men dead, police said.

Another man, believed to be the offender, was also dead at the scene.

All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, but died later in a hospital.

British lawmaker Johnny Mercer, who also represents part of the city, wrote on Twitter that the incident was “not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

Devon and Cornwall Police also said it was not terror related.