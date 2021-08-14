Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday intensified attacks on the country’s voting system, as its top court announced that it would open a new criminal probe into his efforts to cast doubt on security of electronic ballots.
Speaking on in his weekly social-media broadcast, Bolsonaro doubled-down on past claims that members of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court erased data that suggested a hacking attack during the 2018 presidential vote.
“In other words, they deleted the potential evidence of a crime,” he said. “I don’t have proof, but this is the story that came to me.”
Photo: AP
As his popularity has crashed amid his administration’s chaotic COVID-19 pandemic response, Bolsonaro has taken aim at Brazil’s electronic ballot system, saying that a paper trail is needed to prevent fraud.
Opponents fear that the former Brazilian military captain is taking a page from former US president Donald Trump, trying to create the basis to contest the results of Brazil’s presidential election next year if he loses.
Already, Bolsonaro is facing a criminal probe, accusing him of trying to undermine or impede next year’s vote.
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday announced that he would open another federal investigation to determine if Bolsonaro committed a crime for releasing confidential information.
The probe came at request of the electoral court after Bolsonaro published details of a 2018 police investigation into the voting system on social media, claiming it was proof the system was vulnerable to cheating.
The electoral court denies the allegations.
In a statement, the court said that the incident under investigation was made public at the time and “did not represent any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.”
Earlier this week, the Brazilian Congress rejected a bill introduced by Bolsonaro’s congressional allies to overhaul the voting system, that would have required paper receipts to be added for each vote cast.
Bolsonaro’s continued attacks on the voting system has spooked investors, with Brazil’s currency among the worst performing of major currency tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday.
“It seems Bolsonaro is really insisting on paper ballots, and that is weighing on the real,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV
COVID-19 cases are starting to ease in Indonesia’s main island of Java, but are spreading fast in its outer regions, spurring a rush for COVID-19 vaccination amid a limited supply. Christianto Senda, who lives in the mountainous town of Mollo in East Nusa Tenggara Province, made the trip to a local health facility for his second jab, only to find that there were not enough doses available. The entrepreneur, who has made almost daily calls to check if new shots have arrived, is now weeks late for his scheduled dose. Senda is one of millions of Indonesians living in the outer islands