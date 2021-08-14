Brazil president resumes attacks on election court

SOWING DOUBT: Jair Bolsonaro’s opponents fear that he is trying to create a basis to contest the result of next year’s presidential election — in case he loses

Bloomberg





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday intensified attacks on the country’s voting system, as its top court announced that it would open a new criminal probe into his efforts to cast doubt on security of electronic ballots.

Speaking on in his weekly social-media broadcast, Bolsonaro doubled-down on past claims that members of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court erased data that suggested a hacking attack during the 2018 presidential vote.

“In other words, they deleted the potential evidence of a crime,” he said. “I don’t have proof, but this is the story that came to me.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro raises a traditional sword after receiving it as a gift at a meeting with indigenous leaders in Brasilia on Thursday. Photo: AP

As his popularity has crashed amid his administration’s chaotic COVID-19 pandemic response, Bolsonaro has taken aim at Brazil’s electronic ballot system, saying that a paper trail is needed to prevent fraud.

Opponents fear that the former Brazilian military captain is taking a page from former US president Donald Trump, trying to create the basis to contest the results of Brazil’s presidential election next year if he loses.

Already, Bolsonaro is facing a criminal probe, accusing him of trying to undermine or impede next year’s vote.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday announced that he would open another federal investigation to determine if Bolsonaro committed a crime for releasing confidential information.

The probe came at request of the electoral court after Bolsonaro published details of a 2018 police investigation into the voting system on social media, claiming it was proof the system was vulnerable to cheating.

The electoral court denies the allegations.

In a statement, the court said that the incident under investigation was made public at the time and “did not represent any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.”

Earlier this week, the Brazilian Congress rejected a bill introduced by Bolsonaro’s congressional allies to overhaul the voting system, that would have required paper receipts to be added for each vote cast.

Bolsonaro’s continued attacks on the voting system has spooked investors, with Brazil’s currency among the worst performing of major currency tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday.

“It seems Bolsonaro is really insisting on paper ballots, and that is weighing on the real,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.