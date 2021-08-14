South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum yesterday urged South Koreans to minimize holiday travel and asked companies to show flexibility in letting people work from home amid a worsening fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and a shortage of vaccines in the country.
The spread of the virus has accelerated as the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has become the dominant strain in the country, and authorities’ contact tracing has been unable to keep track of transmissions over peak summer season for domestic travel.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Thursday reported 1,990 new COVID-19 cases, after reporting its highest daily count of 2,223 on Wednesday. Total cases stand at 220,182, with 2,144 deaths.
Early last month, daily cases for the first time rose above 1,100, and have kept rising.
The South Korean government has said the current wave of infections has not peaked yet.
Kim called on the public to minimize travels and gatherings in the next three days and urged those returning from holiday destinations to get tested for COVID-19 especially before clocking in for work.
“There have been many workplace clusters recently,” Kim said in a televised speech. “Please make sure the employees returning to work to check for symptoms like fever.”
Under South Korea’s social distancing rules, employers are advised to increase flexible staffing with 30 percent of staff working remotely.
The government would issue an administrative order to secure at least 5 percent of hospital beds for serious COVID-19 cases in 26 general hospitals in the capital, Seoul, and surrounding areas, Kim said.
Priority vaccinations for the elderly helped the country keep its mortality rate as low as 0.97 percent, but severe and critical COVID-19 patients have been on the rise, prompting authorities to mandate hospitals to provide more ICU beds.
A government delegation led by South Korean Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kang Do-tae yesterday morning left for Boston for talks with US drugmaker Moderna to express “profound regret” and protest against the firm’s repeated shipment delays, South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare spokesman Son Young-rae told a briefing.
On Monday, Moderna informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that it had been due to ship this month.
South Korea has a contract for 40 million doses from Moderna, and has so far received about 2.5 million.
South Korea has inoculated 42.8 percent of its 52 million population with at least one shot, while 17.4 percent have been fully vaccinated, KDCA data showed.
