COVID-19: WHO probe leader calls virus’ origin into question

LAB LEAK? Bats, which might have transmitted the virus to humans, could have been handled by staff in facilities in Wuhan, Peter Embarek told a Danish TV documentary

AFP, COPENHAGEN





The idea that the COVID-19 pandemic originated accidentally via Chinese laboratory workers has surfaced again, this time in a documentary aired by Danish TV on Thursday.

That the pandemic, which has killed at least 4.3 million people since emerging in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, was caused by malpractice involving one of its laboratories is part of the “probable” assumptions, said Peter Embarek, who in January headed a WHO mission to the city to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

“An employee [of a laboratory] infected in the field taking samples falls under one of the likely hypotheses. This is where the virus passes directly from bats to humans,” Embarek told Danish public channel TV2.

The first phase of the WHO study on March 29 concluded that the hypothesis of a laboratory incident remained “extremely unlikely.”

However, Embarek now said that it had been difficult for his team to discuss this theory with Chinese scientists.

Just 48 hours before the end of the mission, they had still not agreed to mention the laboratory thesis in the report, he said in the documentary.

It was after these exchanges that the WHO delegation won permission to visit two laboratories where research is carried out on bats, he said.

During these visits, “we had the right to make a presentation, then we were able to speak and ask the questions that we wanted to ask, but we did not have the opportunity to consult any documentation,” he said.

Embarek also pointed out that none of the type of bats suspected to have been the reservoir for the SARS-CoV-2 virus live in the wild in the Wuhan region.

The only people likely to have approached these types of bats are employees of the city’s laboratories, he said.

Meanwhile, the WHO on Thursday urged China to share raw data from the earliest COVID-19 cases to assist the pandemic origins probe — and release data to address the lab leak theory.

The global health agency also urged all countries to depoliticize the search for the origins of the pandemic.

China yesterday rejected the WHO’s call, saying that it supported “scientific” over “political” efforts to find out how the pandemic started.

“We oppose political tracing ... and abandoning the joint report” issued after a WHO expert team visited Wuhan in January, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu (馬朝旭) told reporters. “We support scientific tracing.”