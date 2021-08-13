Brazilian lawmakers have voted to expel Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, a gospel star turned lawmaker, over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, with whom she had raised more than 50 children.
In the latest dramatic chapter of a saga that has gripped Brazil, 437 members of Brazil’s 513-member lower house voted to strip the disgraced evangelical celebrity of her mandate as a result of “conduct incompatible with parliamentary decorum.”
Twelve lawmakers abstained and seven opposed the expulsion of Flordelis, a church leader who was elected in 2018 as part of the same evangelical wave that brought Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to power.
As the verdict was read on Wednesday, the 60-year-old lawmaker — who became famous for taking in dozens of children she claimed to have saved from lives of deprivation and violence — covered her face.
Earlier, in a final bid to avoid expulsion — a move that could leave her open to arrest — Flordelis insisted that she was innocent and beseeched her colleagues to show mercy.
“Here Flordelis is, destroyed,” she told them, dramatically.
The downfall of Flordelis — who was born into poverty in one of Rio de Janeiro’s most violent favelas, and rose to unimaginable power and fame as the leader of a multimillion-dollar church empire — began in June 2019 when her husband Anderson do Carmo was shot dead as the couple entered the home they shared with their super-sized family.
Flordelis claimed that he was the victim of a bungled robbery, but within hours, police began to suspect the involvement of family members, including Flordelis.
Earlier this year, the head of the murder investigation, police chief Allan Duarte, said he believed that Flordelis was the head of “an intra-family criminal organization” set up solely to kill Do Carmo.
“She’s cold. She’s calculating. She’s sly. I consider Flordelis a psychopath,” Duarte said.
Flordelis, who was recently ordered to stand trial for aggravated murder, continues to maintain her innocence.
