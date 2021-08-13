New heat record of 48.8°C as ‘Lucifer’ sweeps Palermo

AFP, ROME





Regional authorities in Sicily on Wednesday recorded temperatures of 48.8°C as an anticyclone dubbed “Lucifer” swept in, which if confirmed would be a new Italian and European record.

The blistering temperature was recorded near Syracuse, beating Italy’s all-time record of 48.5°C, set in Sicily in 1999, and the 1977 record of 48°C at Eleusis in Greece.

An Italian Meteorological Service spokesman said that the result still had to be validated, while the World Meteorological Organization, which lists the Greece record as Europe’s highest, did not respond to requests for comment.

People visit a beach in Palermo, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Elsewhere in southern Italy, the anticyclone was forecast to send the mercury rising to 39°C to 42°C before sweeping northward, with weekend temperatures of up to 40°C in the central regions of Tuscany and Lazio, which includes Rome.

As the Italian capital warmed up on Wednesday, tourists sought out shade and water.

“I kinda like it. It’s the goal of summer to be hot and sweat — and just enjoy it,” said Nora Vert, a 20-year-old from France.

The heat has raised fears for the fires that have blighted Sicily and the region of Calabria all summer, fueled by warm winds and dry vegetation.

Earlier on Wednesday, firefighters said that they had recorded 300 interventions in the past 12 hours, while a 77-year-old man died from burns received while trying to shelter his herd in the countryside near Reggio Calabria.

The Madonie mountain range, near the Sicilian capital Palermo, has for several days been besieged by flames that have destroyed crops, animals, homes and industrial buildings.

Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci called for a state of emergency to be declared for the mountains, while Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli visited on Wednesday to meet local mayors around Palermo.

“The fires are an emergency that need immediate responses, first and foremost with the relief that must be given to those who have lost everything,” Patuanelli said.

Blazes have also devastated Sardinia, with 13 fires recorded on Tuesday.