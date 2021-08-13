Regional authorities in Sicily on Wednesday recorded temperatures of 48.8°C as an anticyclone dubbed “Lucifer” swept in, which if confirmed would be a new Italian and European record.
The blistering temperature was recorded near Syracuse, beating Italy’s all-time record of 48.5°C, set in Sicily in 1999, and the 1977 record of 48°C at Eleusis in Greece.
An Italian Meteorological Service spokesman said that the result still had to be validated, while the World Meteorological Organization, which lists the Greece record as Europe’s highest, did not respond to requests for comment.
Photo: AP
Elsewhere in southern Italy, the anticyclone was forecast to send the mercury rising to 39°C to 42°C before sweeping northward, with weekend temperatures of up to 40°C in the central regions of Tuscany and Lazio, which includes Rome.
As the Italian capital warmed up on Wednesday, tourists sought out shade and water.
“I kinda like it. It’s the goal of summer to be hot and sweat — and just enjoy it,” said Nora Vert, a 20-year-old from France.
The heat has raised fears for the fires that have blighted Sicily and the region of Calabria all summer, fueled by warm winds and dry vegetation.
Earlier on Wednesday, firefighters said that they had recorded 300 interventions in the past 12 hours, while a 77-year-old man died from burns received while trying to shelter his herd in the countryside near Reggio Calabria.
The Madonie mountain range, near the Sicilian capital Palermo, has for several days been besieged by flames that have destroyed crops, animals, homes and industrial buildings.
Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci called for a state of emergency to be declared for the mountains, while Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli visited on Wednesday to meet local mayors around Palermo.
“The fires are an emergency that need immediate responses, first and foremost with the relief that must be given to those who have lost everything,” Patuanelli said.
Blazes have also devastated Sardinia, with 13 fires recorded on Tuesday.
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local