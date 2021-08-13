Zambia starts voting in presidential election

CLOSE RACE: Zambia was the first African state to default on part of its debt during the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to be one of its slowest-growing economies this year

Reuters, LUSAKA





Zambians yesterday started voting in a showdown between Zambian President Edgar Lungu and main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema that looks too tight to call, and comes amid mounting debt and a flagging economy.

Polling opened at 6am with long lines seen at voting booths in the capital, Lusaka, which could point to a huge turnout in Africa’s No. 2 copper producer.

At a voting station in the Kabwata suburb of Lusaka, first-time voter Ben Mulenga, 19, said that he had arrived two-and-a-half hours before voting started because he anticipated long lines.

Zambians wait in line to cast their ballots in a presidential election at a polling station in Lusaka yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The things that are happening in our country, including the bad state of the economy and the high levels of unemployment, need to be addressed,” said Mulenga, a student at the University of Zambia.

Lungu was among the earliest voters. Accompanied by his wife, he waved to a cheering crowd as he left in his motorcade.

“We are winning, otherwise I wouldn’t have been in the race if we were not winning,” Lungu told reporters shortly after he voted at a polling station in the Chawama Township in Lusaka.

About 54 percent of registered voters are aged 34 or younger, Electoral Commission of Zambia data showed.

That could help Hichilema, who is facing Lungu for the third time and has made the economy the priority of his campaign, political analysts said.

In November last year, Zambia became the first African state to default on part of its debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be among the continent’s slowest-growing economies this year, the IMF estimates.

In office since 2015, 64-year-old Lungu narrowly defeated Hichilema, the head of an accountancy firm before entering politics, in a disputed election the following year.

The president has touted the new road, airport and energy projects that he has overseen as laying the groundwork for economic development and growth.

His push for greater state control over the mining sector — an approach that has sparked fears of resource nationalism among international investors — would create jobs, he has said.

“The challenge we have is the economy and we are doing our best to ensure that the challenge is faced head on,” Lungu said during his final campaign rally on Wednesday.

His debt-financed infrastructure splurge has so far failed to pay economic dividends, and unemployment remains high.

That has left him open to attack from Hichilema.

“So much money was borrowed at a very high cost and this is frustrating development efforts,” Hichilema told a news conference on Wednesday.