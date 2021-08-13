Poland passes two contentious bills

OUTCRY: Lawmakers approved one bill that ostensibly protects broadcasters from takeovers and another that makes it harder to recover property seized by the Nazis

Bloomberg





Poland risks undermining relations with the US and further antagonizing the EU after the ruling party pushed through a controversial media law in 24 hours of political drama.

Parliament’s lower house, the Sejm, late on Wednesday voted 228-216 to approve the legislation. It is ostensibly to protect broadcasters from takeovers, although it targets Discovery Inc, the US owner of Poland’s largest private television network. The bill next goes to the Polish Senate.

The move has been criticized by US senators, the US Department of State and the EU as an attempt to muzzle independent media.

Opposition party supporters take part in a protest against an amendment to the Broadcasting Act in front of the Polish parliament building in Warsaw on Wednesday as lawmakers debated a new media law in the lower house, or Sejm. Photo: EPA-EFE

Before the vote, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired his deputy, Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of a smaller party in the governing coalition and an increasingly vocal opponent of the prime minister’s Law & Justice party.

Discovery appealed to the Polish Senate and President Andrzej Duda, a ruling party loyalist, to stop the law.

The company said that it was discriminatory and called it an attack on freedom of speech.

“The outcome should also be deeply concerning to any enterprise investing in Poland,” it added.

Along with Hungary, Poland has been in conflict with Brussels over the past few years over the independence of judges and the media, yet Law & Justice played up close ties with its NATO allies in Washington.

Morawiecki and his party have said that the legislation is vital for the country to prevent Russian or Chinese media from taking over a Polish broadcaster.

“What the Law & Justice is doing lacks any sense and shows it’s a party of ideologues, focused entirely on domestic politics, where strategic concern plays a secondary role,” said Marcin Zaborowski, policy director at the GlobSec think tank in Warsaw.

The vote on Wednesday was delayed after opposition parties won a motion to adjourn the sitting of parliament until next month.

That was then annulled by the speaker on the basis that she had made a mistake when announcing the motion, triggering an outcry from the opposition, which accused the ruling party of breaking parliamentary protocol.

Separately on Wednesday, lawmakers approved another contentious bill that would make it more difficult for Holocaust survivors to recover property seized by the Nazis on Polish soil.

The move drew condemnation from Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid.

The US urged Poland’s president not to sign the law.

Under US President Joe Biden, US-Poland ties have cooled, with Washington speaking out on the erosion of Poland’s democratic system, its approach to LGBTQ+ rights and, most recently, the unclear fate of investments in the ex-communist country.