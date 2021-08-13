Rescuers yesterday morning resumed their search for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.
A bus, a truck and two vehicles were smashed in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur District.
Dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris, a police statement said.
Photo: AP
More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers.
TV images of the disaster showed boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside before crashing into vehicles on the highway.
So far, 14 people have been rescued, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for a paramilitary force involved in the search.
Photo: AFP / Indo Tibetan Border Police
They have been taken to hospitals, although they were not seriously injured, said Abid Hussain Sadiq, an official at the district administration.
Eight bodies on Wednesday were found in a sports utility vehicle, while two bodies were found in the truck, which rolled down to a riverbank. Three more bodies were recovered yesterday.
Heavy rain has over the past few weeks caused several landslides in Himachal Pradesh, about 600km north of New Delhi.
Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September.
This month, about 150 people were killed by landslides and flooding triggered by monsoon rain in western India’s Maharashtra state.
Experts say that heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed in past few years due to climate change, as the warming Arabian Sea drives more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods.
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local