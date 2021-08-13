Search continues for victims of landslide in northern India

AP, NEW DELHI





Rescuers yesterday morning resumed their search for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.

A bus, a truck and two vehicles were smashed in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur District.

Dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris, a police statement said.

Rescue workers on Wednesday search for survivors and victims of a landslide in Kinnaur District in India’s Himachal Pradesh state. Photo: AP

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers.

TV images of the disaster showed boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside before crashing into vehicles on the highway.

So far, 14 people have been rescued, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for a paramilitary force involved in the search.

A destroyed vehicle amid the debris of a landslide is pictured in Kinnaur District in India’s Himachal Pradesh state on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Indo Tibetan Border Police

They have been taken to hospitals, although they were not seriously injured, said Abid Hussain Sadiq, an official at the district administration.

Eight bodies on Wednesday were found in a sports utility vehicle, while two bodies were found in the truck, which rolled down to a riverbank. Three more bodies were recovered yesterday.

Heavy rain has over the past few weeks caused several landslides in Himachal Pradesh, about 600km north of New Delhi.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September.

This month, about 150 people were killed by landslides and flooding triggered by monsoon rain in western India’s Maharashtra state.

Experts say that heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed in past few years due to climate change, as the warming Arabian Sea drives more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods.