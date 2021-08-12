CHINA
Some karaoke songs banned
The government is to establish a blacklist of songs containing “illegal content” that would be banned at karaoke establishments across the country starting on Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, contravenes state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its Web site on Tuesday. Content providers to karaoke venues would be responsible for auditing the songs, it said, adding that the country has nearly 50,000 entertainment outlets with a basic music library of more than 100,000 songs, making it difficult for venue operators to identify illegal tracks.
INDIA
Elephants enjoy their holiday
After an evening walk, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in the country are to be treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables as they mark today’s World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins is to be laid out for Asian elephants at a sanctuary run by Wildlife SOS near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura. The center observes a week of events surrounding the holiday. “World Elephant Day is there to promote awareness about the plight of elephants in India and around the world, and what they actually go through and why their population is declining,” said Shirina Sawhney of Wildlife SOS, which also runs the country’s only elephant hospital.
GERMANY
Nurse ‘swaps shot for saline’
Authorities in the north of the country on Tuesday appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after a police investigation found that a Red Cross nurse might have injected them with a saline solution. The nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination center in Friesland — a rural district near the North Sea coast — in the early spring. “I am totally shocked by this episode,” local councilor Sven Ambrosy posted on Facebook as local authorities issued the call to about 8,600 residents who might have been affected. The motive of the nurse, who was not named, was not clear, but she had aired skeptical views about vaccines in social media posts, police investigators said.
GUINEA
Marburg case monitored
Health authorities are monitoring 155 people who might have come into contact with a confirmed case of Marburg viral infection, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, a WHO official said on Tuesday. The Marburg case, which the WHO said was the first in West Africa, was confirmed in southeastern Gueckedou. Georges Ki-Zerbo, the WHO country head in Guinea, said that Marburg had been circulating in animals, particularly bats, in southern Guinea, as well as in Sierra Leone and Liberia. “There is no known secondary case... The contacts have been traced, and 155 people are under observation for three weeks,” Ki-Zerbo said in an interview. “It is active surveillance. The contacts are kept at home, isolated from other members of the family. They are visited every day to check on potential symptoms.”
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV