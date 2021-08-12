World News Quick Take

CHINA

Some karaoke songs banned

The government is to establish a blacklist of songs containing “illegal content” that would be banned at karaoke establishments across the country starting on Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, contravenes state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its Web site on Tuesday. Content providers to karaoke venues would be responsible for auditing the songs, it said, adding that the country has nearly 50,000 entertainment outlets with a basic music library of more than 100,000 songs, making it difficult for venue operators to identify illegal tracks.

INDIA

Elephants enjoy their holiday

After an evening walk, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in the country are to be treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables as they mark today’s World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins is to be laid out for Asian elephants at a sanctuary run by Wildlife SOS near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura. The center observes a week of events surrounding the holiday. “World Elephant Day is there to promote awareness about the plight of elephants in India and around the world, and what they actually go through and why their population is declining,” said Shirina Sawhney of Wildlife SOS, which also runs the country’s only elephant hospital.

GERMANY

Nurse ‘swaps shot for saline’

Authorities in the north of the country on Tuesday appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after a police investigation found that a Red Cross nurse might have injected them with a saline solution. The nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination center in Friesland — a rural district near the North Sea coast — in the early spring. “I am totally shocked by this episode,” local councilor Sven Ambrosy posted on Facebook as local authorities issued the call to about 8,600 residents who might have been affected. The motive of the nurse, who was not named, was not clear, but she had aired skeptical views about vaccines in social media posts, police investigators said.

GUINEA

Marburg case monitored

Health authorities are monitoring 155 people who might have come into contact with a confirmed case of Marburg viral infection, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, a WHO official said on Tuesday. The Marburg case, which the WHO said was the first in West Africa, was confirmed in southeastern Gueckedou. Georges Ki-Zerbo, the WHO country head in Guinea, said that Marburg had been circulating in animals, particularly bats, in southern Guinea, as well as in Sierra Leone and Liberia. “There is no known secondary case... The contacts have been traced, and 155 people are under observation for three weeks,” Ki-Zerbo said in an interview. “It is active surveillance. The contacts are kept at home, isolated from other members of the family. They are visited every day to check on potential symptoms.”