Brazil’s Bolsonaro loses major vote

AP, BRASILIA





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suffered a major defeat in the Brazilian Congress on Tuesday when lawmakers did not adopt his proposal to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes.

Earlier in the day, dozens of military vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, and then continued past the congressional building and the Brazilian Ministry of Defense.

Bolsonaro has insisted that printed receipts are needed to avoid fraud, without providing any evidence that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to cheating.

His allies needed 308 votes to pass the proposed constitutional change, but got only 229.

The opposition also fell short of its goal of rebuffing the president with an overwhelming majority when it got only 218 votes.

The military vehicles left the city on Tuesday night.

The navy issued a statement saying that the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote, but it was only announced on Monday.

Critics contend Bolsonaro is trying to sow doubt among his supporters about next year’s election, setting the stage for potential conflicts similar to those spawned by then-US president Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud in the US.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly insulted Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who is president of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court, accusing him of working to benefit former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been leading in the polls for the upcoming election.