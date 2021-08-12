Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suffered a major defeat in the Brazilian Congress on Tuesday when lawmakers did not adopt his proposal to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes.
Earlier in the day, dozens of military vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, and then continued past the congressional building and the Brazilian Ministry of Defense.
Bolsonaro has insisted that printed receipts are needed to avoid fraud, without providing any evidence that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to cheating.
His allies needed 308 votes to pass the proposed constitutional change, but got only 229.
The opposition also fell short of its goal of rebuffing the president with an overwhelming majority when it got only 218 votes.
The military vehicles left the city on Tuesday night.
The navy issued a statement saying that the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote, but it was only announced on Monday.
Critics contend Bolsonaro is trying to sow doubt among his supporters about next year’s election, setting the stage for potential conflicts similar to those spawned by then-US president Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud in the US.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly insulted Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who is president of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court, accusing him of working to benefit former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been leading in the polls for the upcoming election.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV