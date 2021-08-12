Hochul to be first woman to lead New York state

CUOMO RESIGNS: As lieutenant governor, the state’s No. 2 position, Kathy Hochul is to take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo and serve until the next election

Reuters, NEW YORK





With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York, following the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over a sexual harassment scandal.

As lieutenant governor, the state’s No. 2 position, she is to take over in two weeks from Cuomo, her fellow Democrat.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul, 62, wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference in Albany, New York, on Tuesday. Photo: Office of the Governor of New York via AP

She served 14 years as a town board member in Hamburg, a town of about 55,000 people near her native Buffalo, New York, a more-than-six-hour drive from New York City.

“She’s homegrown from the town of Hamburg, and for her to be the first female governor in New York state — we just couldn’t be prouder,” said Joan Kesner, who served alongside Hochul on the town board from 1997 to 2007.

Kesner watched her friend broker compromises between at-odds residential subdivisions and create Hamburg’s first haven house for domestic violence survivors.

She said Hochul’s experience working on a range of issues in her part of western New York, from waterfront revitalization to improved medical capacity and local business expansion, equipped her to serve New York, the fourth-most populous US state.

Steven Walters, a Republican who was Hamburg’s supervisor from 2006 until 2017, said he and Hochul at times disagreed during the two years that they worked together, but he always found her open-minded and professional.

After her Hamburg experience, then-New York governor Eliot Spitzer appointed Hochul clerk of Erie County. In 2008, Spitzer resigned as governor over his patronage of prostitutes.

In 2011, Hochul won a special election for a US congressional district that no Democrat had won in 40 years.

Although elected as lieutenant governor in 2014 on Cuomo’s ticket, the two have seldom appeared together. She was almost never present at Cuomo’s much publicized briefings at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The lieutenant governor of New York is a relatively weak position,” Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer said. “As far as some of the heavy hitting issues that are plaguing the state ... she was largely on the sidelines.”

However, her distance from Cuomo, 63, might prove to be a blessing now, as well as in November next year if Hochul decides to run for governor.

“A lot of people are looking forward to eadership that doesn’t feel toxic or bullying,” Greer said.

Hochul issued a statement shortly after New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded Cuomo had engaged in misconduct with 11 women that contravened US and state laws.

“The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.