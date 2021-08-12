With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York, following the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over a sexual harassment scandal.
As lieutenant governor, the state’s No. 2 position, she is to take over in two weeks from Cuomo, her fellow Democrat.
“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul, 62, wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”
Photo: Office of the Governor of New York via AP
She served 14 years as a town board member in Hamburg, a town of about 55,000 people near her native Buffalo, New York, a more-than-six-hour drive from New York City.
“She’s homegrown from the town of Hamburg, and for her to be the first female governor in New York state — we just couldn’t be prouder,” said Joan Kesner, who served alongside Hochul on the town board from 1997 to 2007.
Kesner watched her friend broker compromises between at-odds residential subdivisions and create Hamburg’s first haven house for domestic violence survivors.
She said Hochul’s experience working on a range of issues in her part of western New York, from waterfront revitalization to improved medical capacity and local business expansion, equipped her to serve New York, the fourth-most populous US state.
Steven Walters, a Republican who was Hamburg’s supervisor from 2006 until 2017, said he and Hochul at times disagreed during the two years that they worked together, but he always found her open-minded and professional.
After her Hamburg experience, then-New York governor Eliot Spitzer appointed Hochul clerk of Erie County. In 2008, Spitzer resigned as governor over his patronage of prostitutes.
In 2011, Hochul won a special election for a US congressional district that no Democrat had won in 40 years.
Although elected as lieutenant governor in 2014 on Cuomo’s ticket, the two have seldom appeared together. She was almost never present at Cuomo’s much publicized briefings at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
“The lieutenant governor of New York is a relatively weak position,” Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer said. “As far as some of the heavy hitting issues that are plaguing the state ... she was largely on the sidelines.”
However, her distance from Cuomo, 63, might prove to be a blessing now, as well as in November next year if Hochul decides to run for governor.
“A lot of people are looking forward to eadership that doesn’t feel toxic or bullying,” Greer said.
Hochul issued a statement shortly after New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded Cuomo had engaged in misconduct with 11 women that contravened US and state laws.
“The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV