New Zealand is urged to complete its vaccinations

EYEING REOPENING: A health official said the nation needs to strengthen its borders and bolster its health defenses before it can safely open the border further

Bloomberg





New Zealand should complete its COVID-19 vaccine rollout before starting to reopen its border next year because of the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a group of health experts who advise the government said.

The Strategic COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Group released a report recommending a phased reopening of the border once all adults have been offered vaccination, New Zealand Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement in Wellington yesterday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to outline the government’s response to the recommendations at a forum today.

“The emergence of the Delta variant has altered both the advice provided and our approach to reconnecting with the world,” said Verrall, who commissioned the report. “We need to do more to further strengthen our borders and bolster our health defenses, including through the vaccine rollout, before we can safely open the border further, and that will take a little more time to properly prepare.”

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus after it closed its border to most foreigners and required all those who arrive to undertake 14 days of quarantine.

However, the border closure has hurt the tourism industry, while Ardern’s plan to vaccinate the nation’s 5 million citizens has been slow to ramp up, with just over 20 percent of the population fully immunized so far.

The group recommends that travelers be allowed in progressively based on risk factors such as their vaccination status and the state of the pandemic in their country of origin.

They would need proof of vaccination, pre-departure testing and testing as soon as possible on arrival in New Zealand.

The group is urging that work start now to ensure rapid testing at airports.

Verrall said that the advisory group has endorsed the government’s elimination strategy — which it defines as having zero tolerance to new cases — and that the strategy can be maintained as the border opens.

“In our current view, the elimination strategy is still viable and, indeed, optimal as international travel resumes,” the group wrote in the report. “Continuation of a successful elimination policy will require decisions about processing travelers and strengthening public health measures within the country.”