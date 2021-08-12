New Zealand should complete its COVID-19 vaccine rollout before starting to reopen its border next year because of the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a group of health experts who advise the government said.
The Strategic COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Group released a report recommending a phased reopening of the border once all adults have been offered vaccination, New Zealand Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement in Wellington yesterday.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to outline the government’s response to the recommendations at a forum today.
“The emergence of the Delta variant has altered both the advice provided and our approach to reconnecting with the world,” said Verrall, who commissioned the report. “We need to do more to further strengthen our borders and bolster our health defenses, including through the vaccine rollout, before we can safely open the border further, and that will take a little more time to properly prepare.”
New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus after it closed its border to most foreigners and required all those who arrive to undertake 14 days of quarantine.
However, the border closure has hurt the tourism industry, while Ardern’s plan to vaccinate the nation’s 5 million citizens has been slow to ramp up, with just over 20 percent of the population fully immunized so far.
The group recommends that travelers be allowed in progressively based on risk factors such as their vaccination status and the state of the pandemic in their country of origin.
They would need proof of vaccination, pre-departure testing and testing as soon as possible on arrival in New Zealand.
The group is urging that work start now to ensure rapid testing at airports.
Verrall said that the advisory group has endorsed the government’s elimination strategy — which it defines as having zero tolerance to new cases — and that the strategy can be maintained as the border opens.
“In our current view, the elimination strategy is still viable and, indeed, optimal as international travel resumes,” the group wrote in the report. “Continuation of a successful elimination policy will require decisions about processing travelers and strengthening public health measures within the country.”
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV