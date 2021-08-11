RUSSIA
Moscow, Beijing hold drills
Moscow and Beijing are holding a large-scale joint military exercise in north-central China involving more than 10,000 troops, the Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The Sibu/Cooperation-2021 drills in China’s Ningxia region are being watched for signs that the two nations are expanding military cooperation as they spar with the West. Kommersant newspaper said the drills taking place until Friday marked the first time Russian soldiers would use Chinese weapons. The two nations have conducted drills since 2005. Moscow sent Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, motorized rifle units and air defense systems to the exercise that was focused on counterterrorism, the ministry said in a statement.
LITHUANIA
Belarus border fence mulled
Parliament was yesterday to debate whether to build a high metal fence on the nation’s border with Belarus to stop migrants who have been crossing in record numbers. Lithuanian, Latvian and Polish authorities have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants to put pressure on the EU to reverse sanctions against his country. If approved by parliament, Vilnius would build a 4m-high metal fence topped with razor wire on 508km of the 670km border it shares with Belarus at a cost of 152 million euros (US$178 million), the Baltic News Service agency reported, citing the State Border Guard Service. Parliament was also to debate whether to allow the military to patrol the border and temporarily restrict asylum seekers to making their applications only at designated locations, such as border checkpoints or embassies, rather than at any point on Lithuanian territory.
AUSTRALIA
Hydrogel for Parkinson’s
Australian National University researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used as a one-off intervention to treat Parkinson’s disease and possibly other neurological conditions, a team member said. The university, in collaboration with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a gel made up of amino acids, which can be injected into the brain to help repair damage. When shaken, the hydrogel transforms into a liquid, making it easier to be inserted into the brain through a small capillary. The gel then reverts to its solid form, filling up irregularly shaped voids and helping to safely transport replacement stem cells to injured parts of the brain. University professor David Nisbet said he hoped clinical trials would start in the next five years.
MEXICO
Cartel threatens anchor
Masked men claiming to represent the nation’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video threatening to kill a national television news anchor for what they viewed as unfair coverage. The video circulated on Monday showed masked and heavily armed men surrounding a man seated at a small desk who delivered a message he said was from Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, AKA “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. The message complained that Milenio Television was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel in Michoacan state. He singled out Mileno anchor Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words. Milenio Television said in a statement late on Monday that Uresti had its total support, as did other journalists. It demanded a rapid investigation that guaranteed Uresti’s safety and denied that it had ever favored any group in its coverage.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV