RUSSIA

Moscow, Beijing hold drills

Moscow and Beijing are holding a large-scale joint military exercise in north-central China involving more than 10,000 troops, the Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The Sibu/Cooperation-2021 drills in China’s Ningxia region are being watched for signs that the two nations are expanding military cooperation as they spar with the West. Kommersant newspaper said the drills taking place until Friday marked the first time Russian soldiers would use Chinese weapons. The two nations have conducted drills since 2005. Moscow sent Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, motorized rifle units and air defense systems to the exercise that was focused on counterterrorism, the ministry said in a statement.

LITHUANIA

Belarus border fence mulled

Parliament was yesterday to debate whether to build a high metal fence on the nation’s border with Belarus to stop migrants who have been crossing in record numbers. Lithuanian, Latvian and Polish authorities have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants to put pressure on the EU to reverse sanctions against his country. If approved by parliament, Vilnius would build a 4m-high metal fence topped with razor wire on 508km of the 670km border it shares with Belarus at a cost of 152 million euros (US$178 million), the Baltic News Service agency reported, citing the State Border Guard Service. Parliament was also to debate whether to allow the military to patrol the border and temporarily restrict asylum seekers to making their applications only at designated locations, such as border checkpoints or embassies, rather than at any point on Lithuanian territory.

AUSTRALIA

Hydrogel for Parkinson’s

Australian National University researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used as a one-off intervention to treat Parkinson’s disease and possibly other neurological conditions, a team member said. The university, in collaboration with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a gel made up of amino acids, which can be injected into the brain to help repair damage. When shaken, the hydrogel transforms into a liquid, making it easier to be inserted into the brain through a small capillary. The gel then reverts to its solid form, filling up irregularly shaped voids and helping to safely transport replacement stem cells to injured parts of the brain. University professor David Nisbet said he hoped clinical trials would start in the next five years.

MEXICO

Cartel threatens anchor

Masked men claiming to represent the nation’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video threatening to kill a national television news anchor for what they viewed as unfair coverage. The video circulated on Monday showed masked and heavily armed men surrounding a man seated at a small desk who delivered a message he said was from Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, AKA “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. The message complained that Milenio Television was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel in Michoacan state. He singled out Mileno anchor Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words. Milenio Television said in a statement late on Monday that Uresti had its total support, as did other journalists. It demanded a rapid investigation that guaranteed Uresti’s safety and denied that it had ever favored any group in its coverage.