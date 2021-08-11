Japan apologizes over the death of immigrant

AFP, TOKYO





Japan yesterday apologized for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform conditions in the system.

Japanese Minister of Justice Yoko Kamikawa said that a report on the March death of 33-year-old Wishma Sandamali concluded she received inadequate treatment as her health deteriorated.

Sandamali was detained for overstaying her visa after seeking police protection, reportedly to escape an abusive relationship.

She reportedly complained repeatedly of stomach pain and other symptoms starting in January, and campaigners say she was given inadequate medical care.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to her mother and bereaved family, and my heartfelt apologies for [the] loss of this precious life in the detention center,” Kamikawa said.

The report had not conclusively determined the cause of Sandamali’s death, but found that the detention center in Nagoya “lacked a system to assess the health of detainees and provide medical services,” Kamikawa said.

“I have instructed the chief of the immigration services agency to take control and supervise regional outlets appropriately,” she said. “We will carry out reforms with the determination that this never happens again.”

Japan Broadcasting Corp said that four officials at the center were “reprimanded” over the death, but none were fired.

In May, Japanese lawmakers dropped a push to change rules on handling asylum seekers and deportations after opposition pressure over Sandamali’s death.

The proposed legislation included changes making it easier to deport unsuccessful asylum seekers, something that was criticized by rights groups, who also say Japan should do more to take in refugees.