Japan yesterday apologized for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform conditions in the system.
Japanese Minister of Justice Yoko Kamikawa said that a report on the March death of 33-year-old Wishma Sandamali concluded she received inadequate treatment as her health deteriorated.
Sandamali was detained for overstaying her visa after seeking police protection, reportedly to escape an abusive relationship.
She reportedly complained repeatedly of stomach pain and other symptoms starting in January, and campaigners say she was given inadequate medical care.
“I express my heartfelt condolences to her mother and bereaved family, and my heartfelt apologies for [the] loss of this precious life in the detention center,” Kamikawa said.
The report had not conclusively determined the cause of Sandamali’s death, but found that the detention center in Nagoya “lacked a system to assess the health of detainees and provide medical services,” Kamikawa said.
“I have instructed the chief of the immigration services agency to take control and supervise regional outlets appropriately,” she said. “We will carry out reforms with the determination that this never happens again.”
Japan Broadcasting Corp said that four officials at the center were “reprimanded” over the death, but none were fired.
In May, Japanese lawmakers dropped a push to change rules on handling asylum seekers and deportations after opposition pressure over Sandamali’s death.
The proposed legislation included changes making it easier to deport unsuccessful asylum seekers, something that was criticized by rights groups, who also say Japan should do more to take in refugees.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV