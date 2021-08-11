HK’s Carrie Lam backs adoption of sanctions law

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said that she supports the implementation of a mainland Chinese law in the territory to respond to foreign sanctions.

Lam, speaking at her weekly news conference, said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation rather than Beijing legislation, by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

Hong Kong “will do its utmost to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, including safeguarding the country’s autonomy, safety and interest for its development,” Lam said.

“We support this nationwide law — the anti-sanctions law — to be listed in Annex 3,” she said, referring to an annex of the Basic law.

Local enactment would better clarify the legal framework around implementation, she said, adding that Beijing had already consulted her regarding listing the law in Annex 3.

Beijing in June adopted a law under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be placed on a Chinese government list.

Under China’s law, such individuals could then be denied entry into China or be expelled, while their assets in China may be seized or frozen.

They could also be restricted from doing business with entities or people in China, the regulations say.

The mainland law comes as the EU and the US step up pressure on China over trade, technology, Hong Kong and China’s Xinjiang region.