North Korea will work faster to improve its pre-emptive strike capabilities, said Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, as she criticized South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the US, saying yesterday that they are an invasion rehearsal.
Kim Yo-jong’s statement came after South Korean media reported the allied militaries were to begin four days of preliminary training before holding computer-simulated drills from Monday next week to Aug. 26.
Kim Yo-jong said she was delegated authority to release the statement, implying that the message came directly from her brother.
She described the South’s decision to hold joint exercises despite earlier warnings by the North as “perfidious behavior” that will push the allies into facing a “more serious security threat.”
Continuing the drills exposed the hypocrisy of offers from the administration of US President Joe Biden to resume dialogue over the North’s nuclear weapons program, she said.
There will not be stabilized peace on the Korean Peninsula unless the US withdraws its troops and weapons in the South, she said.
Pyongyang will “put more spur to further increasing the deterrent of absolute capacity to cope with the ever-growing military threats from the US,” including its capabilities for national defense and “powerful” pre-emptive strikes for “rapidly countering any military actions against us,” she said.
The drills “are the most vivid expression of the US hostile policy towards the DPRK, designed to stifle our state by force, and an unwelcoming act of self-destruction for which a dear price should be paid as they threaten the safety of our people and further imperil the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim Yo-jong said, using the initials of the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “For peace to settle on the peninsula, it is imperative for the US to withdraw its aggression troops and war hardware deployed in [South] Korea. As long as the US forces stay in [South] Korea, the root cause for the periodic aggravation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula will never vanish.”
It was not immediately clear whether North Korea’s threat to advance its pre-emptive strike capabilities signaled a resumption of testing activity.
The North in March ended a year-long pause in ballistic tests by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new US administrations with weapons demonstrations and other provocations apparently aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.
However, North Korea has not conducted any known test launches since then.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV