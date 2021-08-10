RUSSIA
Dissident Kovalev dies
Rights activist and former Soviet dissident Sergei Kovalev has died aged 91, his family said yesterday. Kovalev was a biologist who became one of the leading members of the former Soviet Union’s democracy movement and was held in labor camps for his activism. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he became a fierce critic of Moscow’s war in Chechnya and warned against democratic backsliding when Vladimir Putin became president in 2000. His son Ivan said on Facebook that his father died “in his sleep” in the early hours yesterday. Russian rights group Memorial, which Kovalev once chaired, said he was “faithful to the idea of human rights always and in everything — in war and peace, in politics and every day life.”
INDONESIA
Mount Merapi erupts
A volcanic eruption on turbulent Mount Merapi churned and boiled yesterday, sending renewed flows of lava and ash down its slopes for a second day. Pyroclastic flows — avalanches of rock, ash and volcanic gas — burst from the mountain’s actively growing lava dome inside the crater. The 2,968m peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area on the island of Java. Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes were advised to stay 5km away from the crater’s mouth. The lava dome had been partially collapsing since Sunday, when the latest eruption began, said Hanik Humaida, head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. The initial blast sent hot ash 1,000m into the atmosphere. The mountain spewed at least three new pyroclastic flows yesterday, Humaida said.
FRANCE
Health volunteers wanted
Minister of Social Affairs and Health Olivier Veran on Sunday appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories of Guadalupe and Martinique as a wave of COVID-19 infections overwhelms hospitals on the two Caribbean islands. Veran said the first medical staff would fly out today, as health authorities race to administer COVID-19 shots, but come up against a deep-rooted culture of vaccine hesitancy. As of Thursday, only 21 percent of the populations of Guadalupe and Martinique have received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the independent COVIDTracker Web site, compared with two-thirds of all French people having received one dose and 55 percent being fully vaccinated. Hospitals on the islands are buckling under pressure with intensive care bed occupancy on Martinique alone at 200 percent of normal capacity.
UNITED STATES
Actor helps injured woman
A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock on Tuesday last week after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell of New Jersey then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, she wrote on Facebook. “Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling, Modern Family, and I said of course,” John wrote about how she finally recognized Julie Bowen from her role on the long-running comedy series. Bowen and her sister cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes, assuring her that she was going to be OK, John said. She expressed gratitude to God for sending people to help her.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern