RUSSIA

Dissident Kovalev dies

Rights activist and former Soviet dissident Sergei Kovalev has died aged 91, his family said yesterday. Kovalev was a biologist who became one of the leading members of the former Soviet Union’s democracy movement and was held in labor camps for his activism. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he became a fierce critic of Moscow’s war in Chechnya and warned against democratic backsliding when Vladimir Putin became president in 2000. His son Ivan said on Facebook that his father died “in his sleep” in the early hours yesterday. Russian rights group Memorial, which Kovalev once chaired, said he was “faithful to the idea of human rights always and in everything — in war and peace, in politics and every day life.”

INDONESIA

Mount Merapi erupts

A volcanic eruption on turbulent Mount Merapi churned and boiled yesterday, sending renewed flows of lava and ash down its slopes for a second day. Pyroclastic flows — avalanches of rock, ash and volcanic gas — burst from the mountain’s actively growing lava dome inside the crater. The 2,968m peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area on the island of Java. Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes were advised to stay 5km away from the crater’s mouth. The lava dome had been partially collapsing since Sunday, when the latest eruption began, said Hanik Humaida, head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. The initial blast sent hot ash 1,000m into the atmosphere. The mountain spewed at least three new pyroclastic flows yesterday, Humaida said.

FRANCE

Health volunteers wanted

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Olivier Veran on Sunday appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories of Guadalupe and Martinique as a wave of COVID-19 infections overwhelms hospitals on the two Caribbean islands. Veran said the first medical staff would fly out today, as health authorities race to administer COVID-19 shots, but come up against a deep-rooted culture of vaccine hesitancy. As of Thursday, only 21 percent of the populations of Guadalupe and Martinique have received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the independent COVIDTracker Web site, compared with two-thirds of all French people having received one dose and 55 percent being fully vaccinated. Hospitals on the islands are buckling under pressure with intensive care bed occupancy on Martinique alone at 200 percent of normal capacity.

UNITED STATES

Actor helps injured woman

A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock on Tuesday last week after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell of New Jersey then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, she wrote on Facebook. “Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling, Modern Family, and I said of course,” John wrote about how she finally recognized Julie Bowen from her role on the long-running comedy series. Bowen and her sister cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes, assuring her that she was going to be OK, John said. She expressed gratitude to God for sending people to help her.