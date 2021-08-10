A US judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to demand that passengers show written proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ effort to ban “vaccine passports.”
In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, US District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said that Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardizes public health and is an unconstitutional infringement on Norwegian’s rights.
The judge blocked DeSantis from enforcing the law against Norwegian, allowing the cruise ship operator to proceed with a plan to resume port activity in Miami on Sunday. Contraventions of the law could have triggered a penalty of US$5,000 per passenger, potentially adding up to millions of dollars per cruise.
Photo: AP
Raymond Treadwill, a lawyer for DeSantis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ruling comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians.
“We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did and granted the company’s motion for preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from Florida with 100 percent vaccinated guests and crew,” the company’s executive vice president Daniel Farkas said in the statement.
Norwegian has said that Florida’s law would prevent the company from ensuring at least 95 percent of passengers were vaccinated so it could comply with health regulations when it conducts its first post-pandemic voyage from Miami on Sunday.
DeSantis has become a national figure for opposing pandemic restrictions, even as the Republican governor’s state has become a hotbed of infections and hospitalizations have hit record levels.
He has said that Florida law prevents discrimination and protects privacy by preventing businesses, schools or governments from demanding proof of immunity in return for service.
Norwegian has said the law was not about protecting passengers, but scoring political points.
Norwegian is ramping up its return to cruises, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down in March last year with its “No Sail” order.
In order to sail, Norwegian has attested to the centers that it would confirm that at least 95 percent of passengers have been vaccinated.
Norwegian said the law contravenes the company’s First Amendment right to interact with customers and does not prevent discrimination because the company would have to segregate and mask passengers who declined to prove they were vaccinated.
