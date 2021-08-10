Kennedy Owuor first fell over in his hotel room in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before headaches followed. He initially brushed the symptoms off as a minor problem, but soon he started having difficulties speaking and moving.
A trip in August last year to northern Uganda, as part of his duties working for the UN’s food agency, had to be interrupted. He was instead driven for 12 hours to UMC Victoria hospital in Kampala.
There, John Baptist Mukasa, one of only 13 neurosurgeons working in Uganda, performed surgery that took three hours and saved his life. Owuor has since fully recovered, but in June, Mukasa died aged 54 of COVID-19, the loss of his expertise a huge blow to a country of 47 million people.
Patients and friends have paid tribute to a man who declined lucrative opportunities overseas to work in Uganda, training a new generation and always, as a colleague put it, going “an extra mile to understand the social factors affecting his patients.”
Owuor, the Kenyan saved by Mukasa, said the news of his death hit him “like a thunderbolt.”
“We had become friends. We exchanged WhatsApp messages regularly and also spoke on the phone. His passing is such a big loss for Uganda considering the country does not have very many neurosurgeons,” he said.
Mukasa visited Owuor daily while he recuperated in hospital in the weeks after surgery.
“He always had a professional, humane and reassuring way of dealing with my concerns,” Owuor added.
Mukasa worked primarily at the Mulago National Referral hospital in Kampala and was a senior lecturer at Makerere University. He specialized in neurotrauma, pediatric neurosurgery and epilepsy.
Neurosurgery was virtually nonexistent until the late 1960s in Uganda, according to a 2017 scientific report.
Until the early 2000s, there were only a couple of Ugandan neurosurgeons, while foreign doctors filled the gap. Mukasa was part of a second wave of neurosurgeons trained overseas, graduating in medicine from Lugansk State Medical University in Ukraine. He later went to China to do his postgraduate degree at Wuhan’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
Juliet Sekabunga Nalwanga, Uganda’s first female neurosurgeon, met Mukasa when she was an intern.
“He was one of my mentors and teachers. He was a generous, jolly and interactive person and we as a team are still recovering from his loss,” she says.
“Things that I can’t forget [about him is] driving in and out of hospital, at night and on holidays, sitting in the operating room while observing our work, humbled always to learn from us too. This we will remember,” she said.
Simon Mukuye, senior neurosurgery resident at the Mulago hospital, met Mukasa in 2017.
“He was very often the first one to help out a student in trouble,” he said. “I remember he was the first person to lead a fundraising drive for one of the students that required a neurosurgical procedure that could only be done in India.
“Dr Mukasa was a very kind and down to earth person. He always went an extra mile to understand the social factors affecting his patients, besides their neurosurgical diseases,” Mukuye said.
He was unassuming and he regularly consulted the other neurosurgeons on every case he managed. He always put his patients first before every thing else,” he added.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern