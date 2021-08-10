China has punished a slew of officials for failing to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that has spawned nearly 900 symptomatic infections across the nation in less than a month, a resurgence that complicates Beijing’s strategy of keeping the virus out entirely.
The eastern Chinese city of Yangzhou issued warnings to five officials for mishandling mass testing that they said allowed the virus to continue spreading. The city has overtaken nearby Nanjing, where an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 first started, as the biggest hotspot in China, with 308 confirmed cases reported as of yesterday.
Six patients are critically ill and if any were to die it would be China’s first COVID-19 death in more than six months.
More than 30 officials nationwide, ranging from mayors and local health directors to the heads of hospitals and airports, have been punished for negligence and mishandling local outbreaks, the state-backed Global Times said.
China is dealing with its broadest outbreak of COVID-19 since it crushed the virus that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The latest resurgence has spread across more than half of the mainland’s 31 provinces.
Although the majority of China’s vast population is vaccinated, authorities are not taking the chance of relying on inoculations and instead have defaulted to their playbook of mass testing and targeted lockdowns to stamp the virus out.
Wuhan has also seen infections take root again after the virus was brought under control there early last year. Fearing it could spread further and draw unwanted global attention, local health authorities tested the city’s 11.3 million residents this weekend. They found nine locally transmitted infections.
Just north, the central Chinese province of Henan is facing a rise in infections as it continues to recover from flooding that killed more than 300 people last month. A cluster centered on a hospital in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou, is now spreading to other areas.
Lou Yangsheng (樓陽生), the Chinese Communist Party secretary and highest-ranking official of Henan, vowed to snuff out the local outbreak by the end of the month.
He urged officials to enforce COVID-19 control and disease prevention measures in rural areas.
Concerns remain high that the area’s manufacturing sector, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s massive iPhone production plant in Zhengzhou, and SAIC Motor Corp, China’s biggest automaker, could be at risk if the virus continues to spread and shutdowns or other stringent control measures are implemented.
Beijing has long held local officials accountable for the virus’s breach into China, blaming them for failing to diligently enforce precautions and restrictions that allowed flare-ups to turn into major outbreaks on domestic soil.
The recent disciplinary actions come as the Delta variant breaks through the most stringent defenses across the world, exposing the limits of the so-called COVID-19 Zero approach to eliminating the virus pursued by countries from China to Australia.
Still, Beijing is showing no signs of pivoting its strategy. Health officials expect to bring the ongoing outbreak under control in two to three weeks, if containment measures are fully enacted.
In a commentary published over the weekend, former Chinese minister of health Gao Qiang (高強) spurned the idea of “learning to co-exist with the virus.”
That approach is being increasingly adopted elsewhere, by Western economies and some previously COVID-19 Zero countries like Singapore, which said it would instead rely on vaccinations to limit the virus’s damage.
