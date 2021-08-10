Eight-year-old boy becomes youngest charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

The Guardian, Islamabad





An eight-year-old Hindu boy is being held in protective police custody in east Pakistan after becoming the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in the country.

The boy’s family is in hiding and many of the Hindu community in the conservative district of Rahim Yar Khan, in Punjab, have fled their homes after a Muslim crowd attacked a Hindu temple after the boy’s release on bail last week. Troops were deployed to the area to quell any further unrest.

The boy is accused of intentionally urinating on a carpet in the library of a madrasah, where religious books were kept, last month. Blasphemy charges can carry the death penalty.

Pakistani Hindus on Sunday shout slogans during a protest against an attack on a temple in Rahim Yar Khan, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Guardian knows the name of the boy and family members, but has chosen to protect their identities for their safety.

“He is not even aware of such blasphemy issues and he has been falsely indulged in these matters. He still doesn’t understand what his crime was and why he was kept in jail for a week,” a member of the boy’s family said, speaking from an undisclosed location.

“We have left our shops and work, the entire community is scared and we fear backlash. We don’t want to return to this area. We don’t see any concrete and meaningful action will be taken against the culprits or to safeguard the minorities living here,” the family member added.

Blasphemy charges filed against a child have shocked legal experts, who say the move is unprecedented. No one this young has ever been charged with blasphemy before in Pakistan.

Blasphemy laws have been disproportionately used in the past against religious minorities in Pakistan.

Although no blasphemy executions have been carried out in the country since the death penalty was introduced for the crime in 1986, suspects are often attacked and sometimes killed by mobs.

“The attack on the temple and blasphemy allegations against the eight-year-old minor boy has really shocked me,” said Ramesh Kumar, a lawmaker and head of the Pakistan Hindu Council. “More than a hundred homes of the Hindu community have been emptied due to fear of attack.”

Kapil Dev, a human rights activist, said: “I demand charges against the boy are immediately dropped, and urge the government to provide security for the family and those forced to flee.”

“Attacks on Hindu temples have increased in the last few years showing an escalating level of extremism and fanaticism,” he added. “The recent attacks seem to be a new wave of persecution of Hindus.”

Footage circulating on social media appears to show an angry mob attacking and vandalizing the temple with iron bars and sticks last week.

“Police are hunting the attackers and police teams are conducting raids to arrest the culprits but there has been no arrest made yet,” said Ahmad Nawaz, a spokesperson for the Rahim Yar Khan district police.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the mob attack on Twitter, adding that he has ordered the provincial police chief to take action against anyone involved, including negligent police officers.

He said that the government would restore the temple.

In New Delhi, India’s external affairs ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand the safety of Hindu families living in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In December last year, a large violent mob of conservative Muslims demolished a century old Hindu temple in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.