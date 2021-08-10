Approval of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fallen to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with voters wearying of virus-induced lockdowns amid his government’s tardy vaccine rollout.
Support for Morrison’s handling of the crisis has fallen from 85 percent in April last year — when his conservative government imposed strict border controls that helped keep virus fatalities to fewer than 1,000 — to 48 percent, according to a Newspoll survey published in the Australian newspaper yesterday.
On the question of who would make the better prime minister, which traditionally favors incumbents, Morrison’s lead over the opposition’s Anthony Albanese also slid to the lowest level since the pandemic began.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Government lawmakers might be getting jittery about the key measure of voters’ party preference: Labor maintains a six percentage point lead over the ruling coalition, 53 percent to 47 percent, ahead of an election due by May.
Albanese has attacked Morrison’s handling of the pandemic, blaming the government for failing to adjust the hotel-quarantine system for returning residents, which has seen at least 20 leaks of COVID-19 into local communities this year. He also criticized Morrison for not signing sufficient contracts for vaccines with a wide enough range of suppliers.
The government said that its vaccine rollout is ramping up and all adults would be offered a jab this year. In the meantime, Australians remain vulnerable to snap lockdowns, with the nation’s two largest cities under stay-at-home orders.
While countries such as the US and UK have largely opened up with more than half their populations fully vaccinated, just 17 percent of Australians have received two jabs, among the lowest levels in the developed world.
Sydney is in its seventh week of lockdown, with the race to increase vaccinations key to prospects for an easing of restrictions.
The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is placing increased pressure on Australia’s so-called “COVID-zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus.
New South Wales state recorded 283 new cases yesterday, the vast bulk in Sydney, after posting a record 319 infections on Saturday. Melbourne recorded 11 new cases, with regional Victoria state to exit its lockdown from midnight.
The creeping spread of the variant into regional New South Wales was highlighted by authorities announcing that Tamworth — an inland city of about 60,000 people that is 402km north of Sydney — would be placed into a seven-day lockdown.
Later yesterday, Byron Shire and surrounding areas, including the cities of Ballina and Lismore, followed with their own week-long stay-at-home orders.
