The Taliban yesterday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said.
The city’s fall was the latest in a weeks-long, relentless Taliban offensive, as US and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country.
The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside. At the same time, they have been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials in the capital, Kabul.
Photo: AP
The sweep comes despite condemnations by the international community and warnings from the UN that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban would not be recognized. The Taliban have also not heeded appeals to return to the negotiating table and continue long-stalled peace talks with the Afghan government.
Mohammed Noor Rahmani, the council chief of northern Sar-e Pul province, said the Taliban overran the provincial capital after more than a week of resistance by the Afghan security forces, after which the city of Sar-e Pul collapsed.
The government forces have completely withdrawn from the province, he said.
Several pro-government local militia commanders also surrendered to the Taliban without a fight, allowing the insurgents to gain control of the entire province, he added.
The city of Sar-e Pul joins three other provincial capitals fully under Taliban control: Zaranj, the capital of western Nimroz province, the city of Shibirghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taleqan, the capital of another northern province with the same name.
The Taliban are also fighting for control of the city of Kunduz, the capital of northern Kunduz province. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the city’s main square, where it was seen flying atop a traffic police booth, a video showed.
Kunduz’s capture would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the Western-backed government.
It is one of the country’s larger cities with a population of more than 340,000, and was a key area defended against Taliban takeovers by Western troops over the years.
After billions of dollars spent in aiding, training and shoring up Afghan forces, many are at odds how to explain the surprising Taliban blitz that has threatened — and by now taken — several of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.
Rahmani said the provincial capital had been under siege by the militants for weeks, with no reinforcements being sent to the overstretched Afghan forces.
A video circulating on social media yesterday shows a number of Taliban fighters, standing in front of the Sar-e Pul governor’s office and congratulating each other for the victory.
The countrywide Taliban offensive intensified as US and NATO troops began to wrap up their withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer.
Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with airstrikes aided by the US. The fighting has also raised growing concerns about civilian casualties.
