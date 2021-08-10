Israeli PM blames Lebanon regime for rocket attacks

AP, TEL AVIV





Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.

Bennett’s comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated that Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.

“The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility [for] what happens in its backyard,” Bennett told the Israeli Cabinet.

A UN military vehicle patrols near the Israeli northern border town of Metulla on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. On Friday, Hezbollah fired additional rockets toward Israel, and Israel responded with heavy artillery shelling.

“It is less important to us if it’s a Palestinian organization that fired, independent rebels, the state of Israel won’t accept shooting on its land,” Bennett said.

He spoke a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said he would retaliate against any Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, adding that it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon or the country’s harsh economic crisis.

Nasrallah said that the firing of rockets was a “clear message.”

Israel and Hezbollah are enemies that fought to a stalemate in a monthslong war in 2006.

In a statement on Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was important for all sides “to avoid actions that can further heighten tensions and lead to miscalculation.”

Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis in its modern history, which the World Bank describes as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid-1800s.

Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses more than 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country.