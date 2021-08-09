World News Quick Take

THAILAND

Arrest in tourist murder case

A man was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a Swiss woman whose body was found near a waterfall on Phuket, police said yesterday. The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was found on Thursday lying face-down, with her phone, shorts and trainers nearby. She had traveled to Phuket under a so-called “sandbox” scheme, a pilot project allowing vaccinated tourists to enter the island without undergoing the usual two-week mandatory hotel quarantine. Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said that officers had arrested 27-year-old Theerawut Tortip in connection with the murder. At a news conference, which Theerawut attended via a phone-in and accompanied by his lawyer, the Thai national said he had taken about 300 baht (US$8.97) after strangling Sauvain-Weisskopf. “I would like to apologize to the family of the tourist and plead for all Thais to forgive me,” he added.

UNITED STATES

Myanmar plot slammed

Washington on Saturday condemned an alleged plot to attack Myanmar’s UN ambassador in New York. Two Burmese citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand — who sells weapons to the Burmese military — to kill or injure Burmese Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun, authorities said on Friday. The ambassador, who represents Myanmar’s elected civilian government which was overthrown by the military in February, said on Wednesday that a threat had been made against him and US authorities had stepped up his security. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Saturday said that the threat “fits a disturbing pattern of authoritarian leaders and their supporters reaching across the globe ... to persecute and repress journalists, activists and others who dare speak or stand against them.”

UNITED STATES

Dennis Thomas dies

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as Celebration and Get Down On It, has died. He was 70. He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday in Montclair, New Jersey, a statement from his representative said. Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was on July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

HUNGARY

Wife-carriers compete

About 40 husbands, with their wives on their backs, on Saturday clambered over rough terrain in the nation’s second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October last year attracted only a dozen couples. “We have just emerged from a difficult period due to the coronavirus and we need to go and have fun in the open air,” said Gergely Guraly, who organized the race. Guraly began preparations in January for the contest, which is said to have origins dating back to the Viking age. In modern times, the tradition is particularly established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s. Estonian races have lent their name to the Estonian style of wife-carrying, with the wife upside down and her feet over her husband’s shoulders, rather than a classic piggyback. Mark Mazacs and his wife, Anett, chose the piggyback technique. “We devised a strategy, figuring out the best way of carrying my wife on my back,” Mark Mazacs said.