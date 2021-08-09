THAILAND
Arrest in tourist murder case
A man was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a Swiss woman whose body was found near a waterfall on Phuket, police said yesterday. The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was found on Thursday lying face-down, with her phone, shorts and trainers nearby. She had traveled to Phuket under a so-called “sandbox” scheme, a pilot project allowing vaccinated tourists to enter the island without undergoing the usual two-week mandatory hotel quarantine. Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said that officers had arrested 27-year-old Theerawut Tortip in connection with the murder. At a news conference, which Theerawut attended via a phone-in and accompanied by his lawyer, the Thai national said he had taken about 300 baht (US$8.97) after strangling Sauvain-Weisskopf. “I would like to apologize to the family of the tourist and plead for all Thais to forgive me,” he added.
UNITED STATES
Myanmar plot slammed
Washington on Saturday condemned an alleged plot to attack Myanmar’s UN ambassador in New York. Two Burmese citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand — who sells weapons to the Burmese military — to kill or injure Burmese Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun, authorities said on Friday. The ambassador, who represents Myanmar’s elected civilian government which was overthrown by the military in February, said on Wednesday that a threat had been made against him and US authorities had stepped up his security. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Saturday said that the threat “fits a disturbing pattern of authoritarian leaders and their supporters reaching across the globe ... to persecute and repress journalists, activists and others who dare speak or stand against them.”
UNITED STATES
Dennis Thomas dies
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as Celebration and Get Down On It, has died. He was 70. He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday in Montclair, New Jersey, a statement from his representative said. Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was on July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
HUNGARY
Wife-carriers compete
About 40 husbands, with their wives on their backs, on Saturday clambered over rough terrain in the nation’s second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October last year attracted only a dozen couples. “We have just emerged from a difficult period due to the coronavirus and we need to go and have fun in the open air,” said Gergely Guraly, who organized the race. Guraly began preparations in January for the contest, which is said to have origins dating back to the Viking age. In modern times, the tradition is particularly established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s. Estonian races have lent their name to the Estonian style of wife-carrying, with the wife upside down and her feet over her husband’s shoulders, rather than a classic piggyback. Mark Mazacs and his wife, Anett, chose the piggyback technique. “We devised a strategy, figuring out the best way of carrying my wife on my back,” Mark Mazacs said.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December