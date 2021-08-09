US authorities on Saturday said that they were searching for five people missing as a huge wildfire raged in northern California, leaving two towns in little more than cinders.
The Dixie fire, the largest active wildfire in the US, recently became the third-largest in California history.
As of late Saturday it had destroyed 180,782 hectares in four counties, up from the previous day’s 175,962 hectares and surpassing the vast Bootleg fire in southern Oregon.
Photo: AFP
Dixie is now 21 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) Web site said, adding that three firefighters had so far been injured fighting the blaze.
While the fire continued to grow, officials on Saturday said that cooler, calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break.
Those conditions were expected to continue yesterday.
“We expect the same fire behavior as yesterday, which was fairly moderate,” Jake Cagle, a firefighter sections chief, told a briefing.
Earlier, the Dixie fire left the Gold Rush town of Greenville charred and in ruins, while also burning through the small town of Canyondam.
The Plumas County sheriff’s office said it had received descriptions of five people considered missing in Greenville and was searching for them.
Five other missing people were confirmed found on Saturday.
As authorities urge thousands of locals to evacuate, they have been met at times by armed residents refusing to budge, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Law enforcement officers are asking any residents who stay for the names of their next-of-kin — to be notified if the fire claims their lives.
The Dixie fire’s movement northeastward has been slowed in part because it has reached the “scar” of an earlier blaze, the 2007 Moonlight fire, reducing available fuel, CalFire said.
More than 5,000 personnel are now battling the Dixie blaze, which is sending enormous clouds of smoke into the air that are easily visible from space.
A preliminary investigation has suggested the fire was started when a tree fell on a power cable owned by regional utility Pacific Gas & Co, a private operator that was earlier blamed for the huge Camp fire in 2018, which killed 86 people.
